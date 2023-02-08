In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Mick Chan / 8 February 2023 10:19 am / 8 comments

Nearly all bookings for the current-generation Perodua Axia have been converted to bookings for the upcoming, next-generation model, Perodua revealed in a press release alongside the new car’s preview at a media event today.

“Our sales advisors have contacted our customers on the changes of the all-new Perodua Axia, and most of our customers agreed to make the switch,” Perodua president and CEO Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Ahmad said in a statement.

This is despite the new model set to be more expensive than its predecessor, beginning with the G variant that is estimated to sell for RM38,600 on-the-road without insurance, followed by the X at RM40,000, then the AV range-topper at RM49,500.

The price increases are due to increased content as well as its bigger size, said Perodua; all variants of the new-generation car are powered by a 1.0 litre engine mated to a D-CVT transmission, which replaces the four-speed automatic of the outgoing hatchback model.

This was revealed at the same time as the company’s announcement of its sales and production figures for the month of January 2023, which saw the national manufacturer attain a 43.5% increase year-on-year to 21,449 units last month compared to the 17,444 units sold in the first month of last year.

In terms of production, 24,590 units were produced by Perodua in January 2023, which represents an increase of 40.2% from the 17,538 units sold in January 2022.

