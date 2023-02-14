In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Gerard Lye / 14 February 2023 5:40 pm / 4 comments

For many first-time new car buyers, the Perodua Axia is a popular option that fits most budgets, and the second generation of the hatchback launched today brings with it quite several improvements. However, the D74A Axia is pricier than before, with the base G now retailing for RM38,600 OTR without insurance. This is followed by the X at RM40,000, the SE at RM44,000 and the top-spec AV at RM49,500.

With the new price structure, how much would first-time new car buyers need to pay monthly if they were looking to purchase an Axia? Well, here’s an example based on a few parameters that buyers may face.

Firstly, we’re assuming that the buyer would bundle car insurance (first timers would have 0% NCD) into the final OTR price, with the premium amount between RM1.6k and RM1.9k – the amount is higher as the vehicle value increases. Keep in mind that insurance premiums can vary depending on the insurance provider and add-ons (flood coverage and windscreen coverage, for instance).

Secondly, the interest rate applied to the hire purchase loan is 3.5% in this example, which is about the average for Axia buyers. Thirdly, we’re assuming a buyer is taking the maximum loan margin of 90% with a 10% downpayment.

The lowest monthly instalment possible with these parameters is RM440.77 with a nine-year loan for a base G. Stepping up to the X will cost an additional RM15.83 per month compared to the G, while it’s RM60.88 extra per month for the SE and RM122.98 more per month for the AV.

As you’d expect, reducing the loan term means you’ll be paying more monthly for every variant, with the highest instalment being an AV with a five-year loan that costs RM906.71 monthly. The monthly instalment increments from variant to variant are also larger as the loan term decreases.

Now based on the Daihatsu New Global Architecture (DNGA), the latest Axia is larger in size and is offered in four variants, namely the G, X, SE and AV. All variants are powered by the same 1KR-VE 1.0 litre naturally-aspirated three-cylinder petrol that makes 67 hp and 91 Nm of torque, but the previous four-speed automatic has been replaced with a Dual Mode CVT (D-CVT) that promises better fuel economy.

In addition to the revised powertrain, the Axia also boasts a more attractive design inside and out, with the former featuring better interior space and packaging thanks to the new platform and dimensions.

Safety also sees an improvement, with all variants now coming standard with Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) and traction control, both of which were only available from the GXtra upwards for the previous-generation model. The GXtra at the time the 2019 facelift was introduced was priced at RM34,990, while the Standard G (RM33,490) and driving school-spec Standard E (RM24,090) were never offered with VSC and traction control.

Splurge for the range-topping AV and you’ll get six airbags as well as automatic high beam for the LED headlamps, lane departure warning/prevention, a blind spot monitor and rear cross traffic alert. These are on top of ASA 3.0 that comes with the AV, which includes autonomous emergency braking (AEB) and front departure warning.

Again, these features are an improvement over the previous AV variant, which came with the older ASA 2.0 that didn’t include two-wheeled vehicle detection and a lesser operating range, while also lacking the current AV’s blind spot monitor, lane departure warning/prevention and rear cross traffic alert.

We’ve already had a chance to try out the new Axia, so head on over here to find out our first impressions of Perodua’s newest entry-level model. If you’re curious about what you’re getting for your money, check out our spec-by-spec comparison post here.