After revealing the all-new Daihatsu Ayla in February, Astra Daihatsu Motor (ADM) has officially launched the sister model to the Perodua Axia and Toyota Agya at this year’s Gaikindo Jakarta Auto Week (GJAW).
Five variants are available, starting with the base 1.0 M MT that is priced at 134 million rupiah (RM39,153). This is followed by the 1.0 X MT at IDR146.9 million (RM42,922), the 1.0 X CVT at IDR166.9 million (RM48,775), the 1.2 R MT at IDR164 million (RM47,928) and the 1.2 R CVT at IDR184 million (RM53,773).
ADM also offers an Astra Daihatsu Styling (ADS) package priced at IDR5.9 million (RM1,724) for all variants, except for the 1.0 M MT. In standard form, the Ayla features a grille that is similar in design to the one on our Axia, but the front bumper is a little different as it comes with faux vertical inlets at the corners – ours come with black trim.
With the ADS package, the grille is revised to feature a textured panel and a sportier bumper is fitted, the latter sporting a T-shaped trim that incorporates LED running lights. The lower apron is also features a black lip that comes with an ADS decal, which can also be found on the sides. Other items that come with the ADS package are sticker stripes and rear taillight garnish.
In terms of powertrains, the 1.0 M and 1.0 X variants come with a 1KR-VE 1.0 litre naturally-aspirated three-cylinder petrol engine. The DOHC mill with VVT-i is rated at 67 PS at 6,000 rpm and 89 Nm of torque at 4,400 rpm, with drive going to the front wheels via a five-speed manual or CVT.
Meanwhile, the 1.2 R cars get a WA-VE 1.2 litre naturally-aspirated three-cylinder petrol engine with DOHC as well as Dual VVT-i. This powerplant replaces the previous 3NR-VE and puts out 88 PS at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm at 4,500 rpm – transmission options are identical to the smaller-capacity engine.
As for equipment, the 1.0 M MT gets 13-inch steel wheels (with 155/80 tyres), fabric seats, a one-DIN head unit with two speakers, a rear tailgate release latch and two front airbags. Stepping up to the 1.0 X, the kit list expands to include 14-inch alloy wheels in a gunmetal finish (with 175/65 tyres), electric powered door mirrors, a rear wiper, a multi-info instrument display, a rear cupholder, a double-DIN head unit with four speakers and an alarm system.
Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), ABS, EBD and Hill Start Assist (HSA) are also included, but only for the CVT version of the 1.0 X. At the 1.2 R, LED headlamps, a rear spoiler and a high mount brake light are added, accompanied by keyless entry and engine start, a digital panel for the manual air-conditioning system, tilt steering adjustment and a seven-inch touchscreen head unit.
On the safety front, ABS and EBD are standard for the 1.2 R, but VSC and HAS remain a CVT-only offering. It should be noted that the ADS package does affect the kit list: the 1.2 R gains a reverse camera and the 1.0 X gets a double-DIN head unit with CD receive should they be optioned with said package.
Compared to our Axia, the Ayla misses out on things like a memory function for the air-conditioning system, a digital instrument cluster and a larger nine-inch touchscreen, which are all available with the range-topping AV. Of more importance is safety, as our Axia comes with VSC, ABS, EBD and HSA from the base variant onwards.
The Ayla also doesn’t get six airbags, autonomous emergency braking, blind spot monitoring, lane departure warning and prevention, rear cross traffic alert, which is standard for the AV over here. One thing the Ayla gets that the Axia doesn’t is the choice of a 1.2 litre engine – we only get the 1KR-VE. Oh, the Ayla also comes in more colours: eight against the Axia’s five.
GALLERY: 2023 Daihatsu Ayla in Indonesia
Comments
I will take a 1.2L AV spec over the other features any day.
Yup true clearly the Indonesians there Don’t Need Geely Also (DNGA) !!
In comparison, Daihatsu Sirion 1.3L indonesia is cheaper than Toyota Agya GR-S 1.2L
Toyota Agya 1.2L 253,500,000 Rp RM74k GR-S D-CVT
Daihatsu Sirion 1.3L 236,800,000 Rp RM68k R D-CVT
DNGA better and more expensive.
https://paultan.org/2022/06/02/daihatsu-sirion-facelift-2022-dilancar-di-indonesia-bermula-rm69k-1-3l-d-cvt-tiada-sebarang-adas/
1.0 X CVT at IDR166.9 million (RM48,775),
1.2 R CVT at IDR184 million (RM53,773).
Only 2 CVT,
Got VSC, HSA, 2 airbags,
The Ayla also doesn’t get 6 airbags, autonomous emergency braking, blind spot monitoring side mirror, lane departure warning and prevention, rear cross traffic alert, which is standard for the AV over here.
Also missing 9inch Infotainment, missing digital Speedometer.
Let’s see the Toyota Agya version later.
we need more yellow colour options!
Hatchback bagus, semoga nanti facelift bisa nambah ADAS.
Harga bukan kereta national sana pun murah,kita perodua jenama kereta national yg dapat banyak mendapat dana r&d dari kerajaan berjuta ringgit dan subsidi cukai dari kerajaan ,dana eev dan bantuan dana ckd.Tapi harga mahal,lps tu guna fesiliti yg sama untuk keluar kereta toyota.Apa kerja Pegawai MOT buat?Harga kenapa mahal?
No meaning to pay more but no ADAS and Less Features,
what is the point getting a new King’s shirt without any function?
Perbandingan yang kurang cerdik. Sekolah habis ke tak?
duti eksais yang buat mahal. patut kete lokal tak perlu lah dikenakan. semua dah dibuat di malaysia
Maybe next Axia facelift we will get this body kit and then the next facelift with 1.2l engine.
No meaning already, it will price like Ativa.
For 1.2L ADAS.
1,2l Ayla no ADAS RM53k+
1.2L Agya no ADAS RM56k+
1.2L + ADAS will go RM60k++
Better just put 1.0L turbo and sell RM65k++
Affordable rocket bunny is ready.