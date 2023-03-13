In Cars, Daihatsu, International News / By Gerard Lye / 13 March 2023 10:31 am / 12 comments

After revealing the all-new Daihatsu Ayla in February, Astra Daihatsu Motor (ADM) has officially launched the sister model to the Perodua Axia and Toyota Agya at this year’s Gaikindo Jakarta Auto Week (GJAW).

Five variants are available, starting with the base 1.0 M MT that is priced at 134 million rupiah (RM39,153). This is followed by the 1.0 X MT at IDR146.9 million (RM42,922), the 1.0 X CVT at IDR166.9 million (RM48,775), the 1.2 R MT at IDR164 million (RM47,928) and the 1.2 R CVT at IDR184 million (RM53,773).

ADM also offers an Astra Daihatsu Styling (ADS) package priced at IDR5.9 million (RM1,724) for all variants, except for the 1.0 M MT. In standard form, the Ayla features a grille that is similar in design to the one on our Axia, but the front bumper is a little different as it comes with faux vertical inlets at the corners – ours come with black trim.

With the ADS package, the grille is revised to feature a textured panel and a sportier bumper is fitted, the latter sporting a T-shaped trim that incorporates LED running lights. The lower apron is also features a black lip that comes with an ADS decal, which can also be found on the sides. Other items that come with the ADS package are sticker stripes and rear taillight garnish.

In terms of powertrains, the 1.0 M and 1.0 X variants come with a 1KR-VE 1.0 litre naturally-aspirated three-cylinder petrol engine. The DOHC mill with VVT-i is rated at 67 PS at 6,000 rpm and 89 Nm of torque at 4,400 rpm, with drive going to the front wheels via a five-speed manual or CVT.

Meanwhile, the 1.2 R cars get a WA-VE 1.2 litre naturally-aspirated three-cylinder petrol engine with DOHC as well as Dual VVT-i. This powerplant replaces the previous 3NR-VE and puts out 88 PS at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm at 4,500 rpm – transmission options are identical to the smaller-capacity engine.

As for equipment, the 1.0 M MT gets 13-inch steel wheels (with 155/80 tyres), fabric seats, a one-DIN head unit with two speakers, a rear tailgate release latch and two front airbags. Stepping up to the 1.0 X, the kit list expands to include 14-inch alloy wheels in a gunmetal finish (with 175/65 tyres), electric powered door mirrors, a rear wiper, a multi-info instrument display, a rear cupholder, a double-DIN head unit with four speakers and an alarm system.

Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), ABS, EBD and Hill Start Assist (HSA) are also included, but only for the CVT version of the 1.0 X. At the 1.2 R, LED headlamps, a rear spoiler and a high mount brake light are added, accompanied by keyless entry and engine start, a digital panel for the manual air-conditioning system, tilt steering adjustment and a seven-inch touchscreen head unit.

On the safety front, ABS and EBD are standard for the 1.2 R, but VSC and HAS remain a CVT-only offering. It should be noted that the ADS package does affect the kit list: the 1.2 R gains a reverse camera and the 1.0 X gets a double-DIN head unit with CD receive should they be optioned with said package.

Compared to our Axia, the Ayla misses out on things like a memory function for the air-conditioning system, a digital instrument cluster and a larger nine-inch touchscreen, which are all available with the range-topping AV. Of more importance is safety, as our Axia comes with VSC, ABS, EBD and HSA from the base variant onwards.

The Ayla also doesn’t get six airbags, autonomous emergency braking, blind spot monitoring, lane departure warning and prevention, rear cross traffic alert, which is standard for the AV over here. One thing the Ayla gets that the Axia doesn’t is the choice of a 1.2 litre engine – we only get the 1KR-VE. Oh, the Ayla also comes in more colours: eight against the Axia’s five.

GALLERY: 2023 Daihatsu Ayla in Indonesia