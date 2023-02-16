In Cars, Daihatsu, International News / By Gerard Lye / 16 February 2023 9:24 am / 8 comments

The second-generation Daihatsu Ayla has made its debut in Indonesia, completing the trio that also includes the Toyota Agya introduced on Monday (February 13) as well as the Perodua Axia that went on sale in Malaysia on Valentine’s Day.

Built on the Daihatsu New Global Architecture (DNGA) like its sister cars, the Ayla follows the Agya in complying with Indonesia’s Low Cost Green Car (LCGC) programme at the time. As such, it is powered by the new WA-VE 1.2 litre naturally-aspirated three-cylinder engine that replaces the previous 3NR-VE four-cylinder of the same capacity with 88 PS (87 hp) and 108 Nm of torque.

Official output figures aren’t available just yet – the WA-VE in the Indonesian Rocky and Raize makes 88 PS (87 hp) and 133 Nm – but Astra Daihatsu Motor (ADM) claims a 10% improvement in fuel efficiency and 15% better acceleration with the WA-VE setup. Indonesia media outlets report the Ayla will also be offered with a 1KR-VE 1.0 litre NA three-cylinder VVT-i engine packing 67 PS (66 hp) and 89 Nm, which is an improvement over the outgoing car’s 1KR-DE that lacked VVT-i.

Available features mentioned during the reveal include dual airbags, a seatbelt reminder system (for the front seats), hill start assist, Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), as well as keyless entry and engine start. The Ayla will also be offered with a touchscreen head unit, 14-inch wheels, LED reflector headlamps and an Astra Daihatsu Styling (ADS) package.

In terms of design, the Ayla looks closer to our Axia instead of the Agya, although it isn’t a carbon copy. Noticeable differences include a textured insert for the main grille, while the inserts for the creased corners of the bumper are more prominent. As for the rear, it’s identical to the Axia, save for the additional taillight garnish on the tailgate.

This also makes it the first time that a shared or jointly-developed model between Daihatsu and Perodua is using the same face or bumpers all around. The first-generation Axia, based on the previous Ayla, had completely different styling, and the same goes for the latest Perodua Alza and Daihatsu Xenia. Perodua also claims that it has taken the lead for ASEAN model R&D and design with this model.

It’s much the same story on the inside, as the Ayla shares the same dashboard layout with the Axia. However, the likely higher-end variant pictured in ADM’s presentation has a different digital control panel for the air-conditioning system that lacks the Axia’s two-setting memory function.

Official pricing and full specifications aren’t available just yet, but ADM says all will be revealed soon. Now that you’ve seen the Axia, Agya and Ayla, which of the three do you think looks the best? Share your thoughts in the comments below.