In Cars, International News, Nissan / By Mick Chan / 16 March 2023 2:44 pm / 2 comments

First making its debut in China in 2019, the Nissan Sylphy gets its facelift for the Chinese market as well ahead of when it is likely to go to the United States market as the Sentra.

Visual changes lead with those at the front of the car, where the outgoing V-Motion grille now gets the revision as seen on the current US-market Altima/Teana facelift, also resembling the item on Nissan models such as the C27-generation facelift Serena people-mover. This particular grille treatment is for the hybrid Sylphy e-Power; the standard ICE version gets the horizontal bars.

Two powertrain options are on offer for the Chinese-market Sylphy; the lower end of the price range is occupied by the internal combustion variants powered by a 1.6 litre petrol engine producing 135 PS at 6,300 rpm and 159 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm driving the front wheels through a CVT; maximum speed for the 1.6 litre models is 186 km/h, and claimed fuel consumption is 5.57 l/100 km.

Meanwhile, the e-Power hybrid powertrain packs a 1.2 litre engine as a generator for the electric drivetrain, which outputs 136 PS and 300 Nm of torque through its permanent magnet synchronous motor driving the front wheels. Top speed for the e-Power variants is 165 km/h, and fuel comsumption is a claimed 3.96 l/100 km.

Much of the main bodywork is carried over from before the facelift, wearing the same character lines from above the front grille to the bonnet, doors and quarter panels, while new wheel designs are offered in 16- and 17-inch diameter sizes, with tyres measuring 205/60R16 and 205/50R17 respectively.

Inside, the revised infotainment setup brings a 12.3-inch high-definition multi-touch screen with 1920×720 resolution and 60 Hz refresh rate, while the cabin is outfitted with ambient lighting within the front doors, the sides of the centre console and on thr central air-conditioning vent surrounds.

Conveniences include wireless phone charging at up to 15W, an eight-speaker Bose sound system, an electronic parking brake and automatic locking and unlocking of doors as the key holder walks towards or away from the car.

Driver assistance systems in the facelifted Sylphy include ProPilot, which consists of intelligent cruise control that will operate within a speed range of 0-144 km/h; also part of the set is lane keeping assist.

Included, too is forward collision warning, accelerator pedal misoperation mitigation (with braking), autonomous emergency braking, rear cross-traffic alert, driver fatigue detection, blind spot monitoring, lane departure warning and intelligent trace control.

There are a total of eight variants of the 2023 Nissan Sylphy facelift on sale in China, comprised of three 1.6 litre petrol variants and five e-Power hybrid variants. The petrol versions range from 119,000 yuan (RM77,707) to 133,900 yuan (RM87,325), while the e-Power hybrids are priced from 138,900 yuan (RM90,702) to 174,900 yuan (RM114,210).