30 September 2021

The Nissan Sylphy e-Power has officially been unveiled in China. The Sylphy is the automaker’s best-selling sedan in the country, which can now be had with its second-generation e-Power electrified powertrain.

It’s basically a fully electric car, but instead of plugging in for charging, there’s a small and efficient petrol engine onboard to do the deed. An electric motor with 300 Nm of torque provides drive to the front wheels, which Nissan says will deliver responsive acceleration, smooth deceleration and cabin quietness similar to that of an EV.

The automaker has yet to disclose the full technical details of the Sylphy’s e-Power system, but says the C-segment sedan has a fuel economy rating of 3.9 litres per 100 km (based on China’s own testing standards). The car also offers five drive modes that cycle between maximum efficiency or performance.

Takeshi Yamaguchi, vice president of Dongfeng Motor and managing director of Dongfeng Nissan Passenger Vehicle Company, said: “The launch of the Nissan e-Power Sylphy in China represents the determination of Nissan to introduce cutting-edge technologies in this core market, to accelerate the company’s vision for electrified mobility and the achievement of China’s carbon neutrality goals.”

“e-Power is designed to bring a whole new driving experience to customers in China in their pursuit for high-quality mobility in the era of electrification,” he added.

The e-Power system was first introduced in Japan with the Note in 2016, with cumulative sales already exceeding the 500,000 mark as of March 2021. In China, the company expects this technology to contribute to the government’s sustainable development roadmap, and aligns with Nissan’s global goal to achieve carbon neutrality across its operations by 2050.

By the early 2030s, every all-new Nissan vehicle offered in key markets will be electrified. For China, there will be six more e-Power models planned for introduction through 2025.