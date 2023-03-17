In Audi, Cars / By Paul Tan / 17 March 2023 9:41 am / 0 comments

Audi has released a small set of teaser pix of the upcoming Audi Q6 e-tron being tested in the cold winter landscape north of Europe. Audi calls it ‘close-to-production’, so we think we could see an unveiling sometime this year.

The Audi Q6 e-tron is built on the company’s new Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture, which is an evolution of the J1 platform that the Audi e-tron GT and the Porsche Taycan are built on. Like the J1, the PPE platform uses an 800V architecture so you can expect blazing fast charging speeds.

The Q6 e-tron will be available with both SUV and Sportback body variants, just like the other electric SUVs in the Audi stables which are the Q4 e-tron and Q8 e-tron. This prototype looks like the SUV body.

Just like how the e-tron GT is the Taycan’s twin, the Q6 e-tron will have a Porsche-badged counterpart as well, expected to be the next generation Porsche Macan.

Audi says they will be launching 20 new models by 2025, and more than 10 of them will be electric. Audi Malaysia has already confirmed the e-tron GT and Q8 e-tron for the Malaysian market, at pretty attractive pricing too since electric cars are tax-free right now.