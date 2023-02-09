In Audi, Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News / By Mick Chan / 9 February 2023 8:59 pm / 0 comments

The Audi Q8 e-tron and Q8 Sportback e-tron are now open for booking in Malaysia, after the opening of registrations of interest last month for the German manufacturer’s range of fully electric vehicles in the country. The announcement of these electric SUVs has been joined by the Malaysian preview of the e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT.

The order books have now opened for the Q8 e-tron and Q8 Sportback e-tron in Malaysia, and prices are estimated to be from RM369,000 to RM476,000. The Q8 is the renamed Audi e-tron, which was the carmaker’s first series production battery-electric vehicle that first made its global debut in 2018.

Early details from Audi importer and distributor in Malaysia, PHS Automotive Malaysia (PHSAM) reveal that the Q8 e-tron and Q8 Sportback e-tron will be specified with up to 114 kWh in battery capacity (106 kWh usable). Back in January, a total of four Q8 e-tron and Q8 Sportback e-tron variants were listed in the ROI online form.

Pricing and specifications of the 2023 Audi Q8 e-tron range. Click to enlarge

The Q8 e-tron range starts with the Q8 e-tron advanced 50 that gets a 95 kWh battery (89 kWh usable) for a maximum range of 410 km according to PHSAM, and key equipment for this variant includes auxiliary air-conditioning, Audi pre sense front and rear, adaptive cruise control, and the Audi phone box light.

All variants are all-wheel-drive, and as such, all get dual-motor powertrains beginning with the e-tron advanced 50 that makes 340 PS and 664 Nm in boost mode.

Next is the Q8 Sportback e-tron, also in advanced 50 trim – and thus expected to be specified with the same battery as the Q8 e-tron advanced 50 – which brings matrix LED headlamps, the black styling package, red-painted brake calipers, sports adaptive air suspension and sports seats.

Joining the advanced 50 duo are the higher specification variants, the e-tron 55 variants for both regular and Sportback bodystyles in S line trim.

Here, the Q8 e-tron S line 55 gets the larger 114 kWh battery (106 kWh usable) for a maximum range of 481 km according to PHSAM, feeding a more potent dual-motor powertrain that outputs 408 PS and the same 664 Nm of torque. This gets the upgraded 22 kW onboard AC charger that will charge the 106 kWh battery in four hours 45 minutes (standard 11 kW AC charging does the job in nine hours 15 minutes).

In terms of global specifications, the 50 variant of the Q8 e-tron supports DC charging at up to 150 kW, while the 55 variant supports 170 kW DC charging; the latter will yield a 10-80% state of charge in 31 minutes to gain 420 km of range.

On the outside, the exterior of this S line 55 variant is set apart by its digital matrix LED headlamps and virtual exterior mirrors (cameras). Inside, the Q8 e-tron S line 55 is outfitted with a panoramic glass sunroof, head-up display, a Bang & Olufsen premium audio system, as well as power-latching doors, among others.

Capping the Q8 e-tron range thus far is the Q8 Sportback e-tron S line 55, which adds the sports seats plus specification, the black styling package, red-painted brake calipers and sports adaptive air suspension.

In addition to the coming roll-out of fully electric models, PHSAM is also developing a range of aftersales and warranty programmes specific to this range of fully electric Audis for improved customer loyalty. More details will be forthcoming as these models get officially launched in the near future.

