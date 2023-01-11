In Audi, Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News / By Mick Chan / 11 January 2023 6:05 pm / 1 comment

The Audi Malaysia website is now taking registrations of interest for the German marque’s range of fully electric vehicles; follow the link to the ROI form, here.

Last November, official distributor of Audi vehicles in Malaysia, PHS Automotive revealed that the Audi e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT models will be arriving in the country in the second quarter of this year.

In addition to the e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT fastback sedan models, Audi Malaysia has also listed a quartet of electric SUV models within its ROI form. These include the Q8 e-tron (in 50 and 55 variants), and the Q8 Sportback e-tron (also in 50 and 55 variants).

The Q8 e-tron and Q8 e-tron Sportback have in fact been renamed from what was the original e-tron electric SUV model, due to the expansion of the electric model range that now also wears the ‘e-tron’ moniker.

Kicking off the Q8 e-tron range is the e-tron 50, which offers up to 340 PS and 664 Nm of torque from two motors – one for each axle – fed by an 89 kWh lithium-ion battery, for a maximum range of 491 km for the regular body, and 505 km for the Sportback.

Joining these are the e-tron 55 variants, which get a 106 kWh battery for a dual motor setup yielding 408 PS and the same 664 Nm torque output. Range for the e-tron 55 is increased over the e-tron 50, with the regular Q8 e-tron 55 getting 582 km of range and the Q8 Sportback e-tron 55 managing 600 km of range.

As for the aforementioned e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT models set to arrive in the second quarter of this year, both, like the Q8 e-tron and Q8 Sportback e-tron models, feature a dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain, and both are powered by a 85 kWh lithium-ion battery, offering up to 487 km on the WLTP testing protocol.

Starting with the e-tron GT, the entry point to the electric fastback four-door line-up packs 476 PS and 630 Nm of torque which ramps up to 530 PS and 640 Nm for a period of 2.5 seconds when launch control is summoned. Thus configured, the e-tron GT does 0-100 km/h in 4.1 seconds and a top speed of 245 km/h.

The even more potent RS e-tron GT makes 598 PS and 830 Nm of torque, or up to 646 PS when boost mode is activated. Even stronger acceleration results, with the 0-100 km/h sprint elapsed in 3.3 seconds and top speed is 250 km/h.

Once again, Audi Malaysia has opened registrations of interest on its website; follow the link to the ROI form, here.