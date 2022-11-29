In Audi, Cars, Local News / By Pan Eu Jin / 29 November 2022 11:34 am / 0 comments

PHS Automotive, official distributors of Audi vehicles in Malaysia has revealed that the Audi e-tron GT will arrive here in Q2 of 2023. This follows after news that Audi’s new range of e-tron electric vehicles will soon be sold here.

The 2022 World Performance Car of the Year will be available here in two variants – the e-tron GT and the RS e-tron GT. Currently, the PHS Automotive’s RS range includes the RS Q8, RS3 Sedan, RS5 and RS7 Sportback, RS4 and RS6 Avant, to name a few.

Both the Audi e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT are driven by two electric motors (effectively making it all-wheel drive) and are similarly powered by an 85 kWh lithium-ion battery. EV range is up to 487 km (based on WLTP) while power is delivered via a two-speed transmission.

The e-tron GT produces 476 PS (350 kW) and 630 Nm but with Launch Control, its output can be bumped up to 530 PS and 640 Nm for a short 2.5-second period. The e-tron GT’s 0-100 km/h time is 4.1 seconds and at full throttle, it’ll hit a 245 km/h top speed.

As for the RS e-tron GT, it produces 598 PS (440 kW) and 830 Nm of torque but is capable of producing up to 646 PS (475 kW) with boost mode. This allows it to slingshot from 0-100 km/h in just 3.3 seconds, with a top speed rated at 250 km/h.

The e-tron GT’s 800-volt architecture means it supports DC fast charging up to 270 kW and 22 kW AC charging. With the DC fast charger, the e-tron GT can be charged up to 80% SoC (state of charge) in just 22.5 minutes. A mere five minute charge will return up to 100 km of driving range.

How do you like the Audi e-tron GT’s looks compared to its cousin, the Porsche Taycan? Sharing the same electric architecture and platform as the e-tron GT, the Taycan in Malaysia is priced between RM540k for the base-model, rear-wheel drive variant and RM991k for the Taycan Turbo S which offers up to 468 km of electric range based on the WLTP cycle. So how much do you think the e-tron GT will be priced here? Let us know in the comments!

GALLERY: Audi RS e-tron GT

GALLERY: Audi e-tron GT quattro