In Audi, Cars, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 18 October 2022 12:34 pm / 2 comments

Audi e-tron electric vehicles (EVs) will be sold in Malaysia to take on those by Mercedes-EQ and BMW i. This was revealed by Erik Winter, who is one of PHS Automotive Malaysia’s (PHSAM) managing directors, during the recent Volkswagen Fest. If you didn’t already know, PHSAM announced itself as the new official distributor of Audi vehicles in Malaysia.

“And to answer your questions – yes, electrification will play a major role in our future plans for Audi!” Winter said at the event. No specific timeline was mentioned but e-tron SUVs will be the focused upon first.

Audi primarily uses the e-tron label for its EVs (some plug-in hybrids have it too), with the brand’s first series production, all-electric model being the identically named e-tron SUV that made its debut back in September 2018, built on the MLB Evo platform. The e-tron SUV competes against the BMW iX and Mercedes-Benz EQC/EQE SUV.

The next SUV to join the range is the Q2L e-tron, which is long-wheelbase, fully electric version of the MQB-based Q2 SUV sold in China. Following this, Audi unveiled the Sportback version of the e-tron SUV in 2020 and the sporty e-tron GT in 2021, the latter sharing the J1 platform with the Porsche Taycan.

Last year also saw the debut of the Q4 e-tron in standard and Sportback versions, both based on Volkswagen Group’s dedicated MEB electric platform – rivals include the BMW iX3 and Mercedes-Benz EQA. That same year, in November, the Q5 e-tron made its debut at Auto Guangzhou as the fifth e-tron model (discounting the other Sportback variants) and the first in the series to offer three-row seating.

Of all the Audi e-tron EVs, which one are you looking forward to the most? Here’s to hoping they arrive in time to benefit from the extension of incentives for CBU EVs (now until end-2024) announced by the government during the tabling of Budget 2023.