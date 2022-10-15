In Audi, Cars, Local News, Volkswagen / By Hafriz Shah / 15 October 2022 2:31 pm / 0 comments

Volkswagen Fest 2022 is happening this weekend, October 15 and 16, at Sentul Depot in Kuala Lumpur. The annual festival – back this year after a two-year hiatus because of you-know-what – is a celebration of music, culture, and everything Volkswagen. Admission is free, and it’s open from 10am-10pm on Saturday, and 10am-8pm on Sunday.

There’s plenty to see for Volkswagen fans, new and old. There’s a classic car display, including fully restored original Beetle, Kombi, Karmann Ghia, Scirocco and even the rare Corrado. Of course, there’s a full lineup of the Golf through the years as well.

Those interested in newer models can check out Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia’s entire product range, including all Golf, Tiguan and Arteon variants on sale today. Also on display is the all-electric ID.4 EV SUV, which is making its first official preview in Malaysia at the show.

As Audi is now part of the PHS Automotive Malaysia family, the premium brand is also present. The Audi Experience Showcase has the latest range of vehicles available in Malaysia in display, including the brand new A3 Sedan, RS3 Sedan, A5 Sportback and Q8.

Volkswagen owners visiting the festival can enjoy a complimentary 20-point vehicle health check on their cars over the two days, offered via registration on the Volkswagen Cares App, or on a walk-in basis (subject to availability). Additionally, the Das WeltAuto team will be on site for those interested in purchasing a pre-owned Volkswagen.

For the rest of the family, a Battle of the Bands will take place on the main stage, plus special performances by popular local acts such as An Honest Mistake, Saint Kylo and Victor Trixter. There’s also a variety of food, beauty and lifestyle vendors at the bazaar for everyone to enjoy.

LINK: Sentul Depot on Google Maps