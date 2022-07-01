In Audi, Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News / By Jonathan Lee / 1 July 2022 8:50 pm / 1 comment

Audi appointing PHS Automotive Malaysia as its new distributor is not the only news today – the company has also quietly updated its entire lineup on its Malaysian website, including the A5 Sportback, Q2, Q3, Q3 Sportback, Q5 and Q5 Sportback.

Here, we’re focusing on the A5, still available in 2.0 TFSI quattro form (the front-wheel-drive model appears to have been dropped), but with the S line package now fitted as standard. It retails at RM454,162 on-the-road without insurance, inclusive of the sales and service tax (SST).

This figure is quite a bit higher than the RM377,900 asked for the previous facelifted quattro model, although the latter included the now-expired SST reduction. As reported earlier, all new Audis purchased from today onwards get a five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty and three years of free servicing.

The aforementioned S line adds a more aggressive front bumper with sharper contours and thick chrome corner air inlet trims, plus a chrome border for the rear diffuser with integrated twin tailpipes. Despite the new configuration, the 19-inch two-tone multi-spoke alloy wheels are identical to before. Matrix LED headlights and full LED taillights, both with sequential indicators, continue to be fitted.

Inside, the A5 now gets S-embossed sports seats, Nappa leather upholstery and an S-badged steering wheel with a round airbag boss. The brushed aluminium trim and black headlining remains, as does the 12-way powered seat adjustment with lumbar and a memory function for the driver.

In terms of infotainment, the A5 retains the MMI navigation plus system with its 10.1-inch touchscreen, along with the 12.3-inch Audi virtual cockpit plus instrument display. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a ten-speaker, 180-watt sound system and a reverse camera are also part of the standard specification, which includes keyless entry, push-button start, triple-zone automatic climate control, passive sports suspension and a hands-free powered tailgate.

Safety-wise, the A5 now gets blind spot monitoring, a door opening warning and pre sense basic, a version of Mercedes-Benz’s Pre-Safe that closes the windows and pre-tensions the seat belts if the car detects an impending accident – with pre sense rear, it will also do so for rear-end collisions. Unfortunately, you still don’t get autonomous emergency braking. Lane keeping assist, six airbags and stability control are fitted as before.

Also unchanged is what’s under the bonnet – the 2.0 litre turbocharged TFSI four-cylinder engine continues to be called on to produce 249 PS from 5,000 to 6,000 rpm and 370 Nm of torque between 1,600 to 4,500 rpm. Equipped with a 12-volt mild hybrid system, a seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch transmission and Audi’s trademark quattro all-wheel drive, the A5 is capable of sprinting from zero to 100 km/h in six seconds flat and producing a combined fuel consumption figure of 7.1 litres per 100 km.

GALLERY: 2020 Audi A5 Sportback 2.0 TFSI quattro facelift in Malaysia