9 February 2023

Sighted earlier this month in EQ Kuala Lumpur, the Audi RS e-tron GT has officially broken cover in Malaysia, with PHS Automotive Malaysia (PHSAM) previewing the all-electric four-door coupe ahead of the planned market introduction of the Audi e-tron GT range in Q2 this year.

There’s no denying that the 2022 World Performance Car of the Year, which made its debut back in 2021, is a real looker. The exterior design carries over styling elements from the Audi prologue concept from 2014 and would best be described as atheletic, with a flat silhouette accented by aggressive wheel arches.

The e-tron GT, which is underpinned by a J1 platform as used by the Porsche Taycan, will arrive in Malaysia in both quattro and RS variant forms. While both versions feature twin permanently excited synchronous motors for the drivetrain setup, outputs differ, with the RS – naturally – having more in the way of electrified muscle.

On the RS e-tron GT, total system output is 598 PS (590 hp or 440 kW) and 830 Nm of torque, with boost mode bumping power up briefly to 646 PS (637 hp or 475 kW). Performance figures include a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 250 km/h.

An 85 kWh lithium-ion battery – consisting of 396 pouch cells arranged in 33 modules – provides up to 501 km of travel, and as for charging, the e-tron GT supports DC fast charging at up to 270 kW. At this rate, a five-minute charge time will provide 100 km of range, while getting the battery from a 5% to 80% SoC (state of charge) takes just 22.5 minutes. The car also supports AC charging (Type 2) at up to 22 kW.

PHSAM will also offer the standard e-tron GT quattro, which provides 476 PS (469 hp or 350 kW) and 630 Nm, or 530 PS (523 hp or 390 kW) when boost mode is engaged. The non-RS variant – of which a Dynamic Package version will also be available in Malaysia – is a shade slower to the century mark at 4.1 seconds, while top speed is five km/h less, at 245 km/h.

The interior is rather conventional in its styling, but there’s plenty of high-quality materials and advanced technology in the mix despite the minimalist feel. Upholstery choices are varied – for instance, the Dynamic Package for the Malaysian market will come with a Nappa/Dinamica interior.

The standard leather-free design package features recycled materials, and the floor mats are made from Econyl, which is a material derived completely from recycled nylon fibres from production waste, fabric and carpet remnants, or old fishing nets.

Tech highlights include a 12.3-inch Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus digital instrument display and a 10.1-inch central touchscreen display, which comes with MMI Navigation Plus. Standard fit kit includes a three-zone climate control system, and in terms of trim, the RS e-tron GT will come with decorative inserts in matte carbon twill.

Other items include a B&O premium sound system with 3D sound and head-up display on the e-tron GT quattro with the Dynamic Package on, and the variant also gets red brake calipers and a carbon roof, among other things. The RS, meanwhile, gets a gloss carbon appearance exterior package and adaptive air suspension.

As for safety and driver assistance kit, the e-tron GT comes with Audi pre sense systems as standard, and this introduces items such as lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control.

The Audi e-tron GT range in Malaysia will be priced from:

e-tron GT quattro – from RM559,000 to RM643,000

to RS e-tron GT – from RM749,000 to RM769,000

Ahead of the e-tron range introduction in mid-2023, the company says it is already developing various after-sales service and warranty programmes specifically planned for the electric range to enhance customer loyalty. More, when the vehicles are officially launched.