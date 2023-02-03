In Audi, Cars, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 3 February 2023 4:06 pm / 0 comments

The Audi RS e-tron GT has been sighted in Malaysia ahead of a planned in Q2 this year, with this example being sighted at EQ Kuala Lumpur. PHS Automotive Malaysia’s (PHSAM), which is the official distributor of Audi vehicles in the country, previously announced that it would introduce a range of e-tron electric vehicles and has already begun accepting registrations of interest.

The 2022 World Performance Car of the Year first made its debut back in 2021 and is based on the J1 platform that is also used by the Porsche Taycan. With two electric motors for all-wheel drive, the RS e-tron GT has a total system output of 598 PS (590 hp or 440 kW) 830 Nm of torque, with boost mode bumping power up briefly to 646 PS (637 hp or 475 kW).

In terms of performance, the RS e-tron GT takes 3.3 seconds to get from 0-100 km/h on its way to a speed of 250 km/h. As for range, the 85-kWh lithium battery provides 487 km (WLTP) and supports DC fast charging (CCS2) thanks to the 800-volt electrical architecture. The maximum DC input is 270 kW, which can get the battery from a 5-80% state of charge in just 22.5 minutes. There’s also AC charging (Type 2) up to 22 kW (upgradable from 11 kW).

Besides the RS e-tron GT, PHSAM will also offer the standard e-tron GT quattro that also has a dual-motor setup, albeit providing 476 PS (469 hp or 350 kW) and 630 Nm, or 530 PS (523 hp or 390 kW) when boost mode is engaged. The non-RS variant requires 4.1 seconds to complete the century sprint and has a slightly lower top speed of 245 km/h.

We don’t have Malaysian pricing just yet, but in Germany, the e-tron GT quattro starts from 104,000 euros (RM483,172), while the RS e-tron GT is from 142,500 euros (RM666,184). With current EV incentives in play, how much do you think Audi’s electric sportback will retail for when it is launched here?