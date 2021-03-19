In Audi, Cars, International News / By Jonathan Lee / 19 March 2021 4:58 pm / 0 comments

Audi Q4 e-tron prototype

Audi is continuing the expansion of its electric vehicle lineup – having already revealed the e-tron and, recently, the e-tron GT, the company has now confirmed that it will introduce a new Q6 e-tron next year. The news comes courtesy of Auto Express, which spoke to company chairman Markus Duessman.

The car, which will sit above the also recently-announced Q4 e-tron, will be the first Audi built atop the Volkswagen Group’s Premium Platform Electric (PPE), an evolution of the J1 architecture of the e-tron GT. Just like how that car is essentially a Porsche Taycan underneath, the Q6 will share much of its mechanical makeup with the next-generation Macan, which will also be electric only.

As per the GT, the Q6 will utilise an 800-volt electrical architecture, enabling DC fast charging at up to 350 kW. Vehicles built on PPE will also be capable of offering a range of over 480 km, said the British publication. The Q6 could also use the same two-motor all-wheel drive powertrains, which produce 350 kW (476 PS, or 530 PS on overboost) in standard form and 440 kW (598 PS, 646 PS on overboost) in RS trim.

The architecture will be the fourth used by Audi in as many models. Aside from the PPE and J1 platforms, the company will also base the Q4 on the smaller MEB underpinnings also found on the Volkswagen ID.3 and ID.4. The original e-tron, on the other hand, rides on the MLB Evo platform shared with the Q7 and Q8.

The Q6 will be one of 20 electric cars Audi will introduce in 2025, with the aim of having all-electric vehicles making up one third of its sales by then. The car will be built at the Ingolstadt factory, which is being converted to an all-electric assembly line (removing facilities that currently produce the A3). An in-house battery assembly plant is also being constructed “in the direct vicinity of car assembly,” said Duessman.

Beyond the Q6, Audi is also readying its first model under its Artemis project for a 2024 launch. The car will reportedly be aimed at the luxury sector and herald the development of future electronic architecture, technology and operating systems.