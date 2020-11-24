In Audi, Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Porsche / By Mick Chan / 24 November 2020 7:26 pm / 0 comments

Volkswagen Group investor document presentation slide

The Volkswagen Group appears to have confirmed that the Audi Q5 e-tron and fully electric Porsche Macan SUVs are due to debut in 2022, reports Romanian site Automarket.

The upcoming models’ arrivals were disclosed via a page of its official investor document, and which also confirmed that the production version of the Volkswagen I.D. Buzz will arrive in the same year. These models will come after the 2021 debuts of fully electric models such as the Audi Q4 e-tron, Volkswagen ID. Crozz, Cupra el-Born and Skoda Enyaq iV, the presentation page indicates.

A clay model of what’s likely to be the next Macan was sighted in the background of this 919 Street concept’s image

Despite the Q5 e-tron and the next-generation Macan being closely positioned for their respective debuts, they will be each be built on different platforms; the Q5 e-tron will use the MEB modular electric platform like its Q4 e-tron sibling, while the Macan EV will use the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) basis that is an evolved version of the Porsche Taycan‘s architecture.

The next-generation Macan will have full EV and internal combustion model lines on sale concurrently, and while the battery-electric SUV will be built upon PPE architecture, the future ICE Macan is suggested to use a heavily updated version of the current model’s underpinnings.

Given its shared underpinnings, the Q5 e-tron will likely adopt the former’s dual-motor powertrain that produces up to 306 PS in the Q4 e-tron, which touted a range of up to 450 km in concept guise.

