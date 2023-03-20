Indonesia today launched a new subsidy programme aimed at boosting the adoption of electric vehicles in the country. Under the scheme, a subsidy of seven million rupiah (RM2,040) will be provided to eligible buyers of new electric motorcycles/scooters, limited to 200,000 units.
The same amount is also being offered to 50,000 consumers who convert their internal combustion engine motorcycles/scooters to run purely on electricity. To qualify, consumers will need to bring their roadworthy motorcycles/scooters with engine capacities of between 110 cc and 150 cc to conversion workshops certified by the local transport ministry, along with relevant documentation.
Besides two-wheelers, subsidies will also be given for each electric car and bus purchase. In addition to subsidies for 250,000 electric motorcycles/scooters this year, the government will also subsidise purchases of up to 35,900 electric cars and 138 electric buses, although it wasn’t revealed how much the subsidies will be.
The overarching requirement for these subsidies is that only vehicle manufactured in Indonesia using at least 40% local content will be eligible. This is undoubtedly aimed at attracting more companies to set up local EV assembly plants.
At present, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Wuling Air EV meet this requirement as they are produced in the country, while two-wheelers from Gesits, Volta and Selis also meet the threshold, according to Nikkei Asia.
Comments
Conversion can get 10 years warranty?
EV as it stands in MY has an image problem with only expensive choices. All I see on PT is “EV is toy for the rich”
When Chinese EVs make inroads to our market in years to come, the tipping point will come with price, range and charging infrastructure.
I especially look forward to battery swapping that solves all the perceived problems in a single swoop. Off grid charging, charging times (takes <5 mins), battery tech being obsolete (you don't own the battery or *one* battery, battery degradation (self explanatory) and high initial purchase price (Battery as a service or subscription based model). You can still charge the battery yourself.
Some people will die on the ICE hill, that is fine but in 7 years (2030) there will be no more ICE cars available for sale in the UK, EV is coming whether you like it or not
Even indonesian embrace new things and changes. While Malaysian always stuck with old mindset and resale value, no wonder our country can’t advance further