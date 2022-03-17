Just over two years after it was announced, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Indonesia (HMMI) plant has officially opened in the archipelago. Located some 40 km east of Jakarta in the Deltamas industrial complex near Cikarang, the facility is the South Korean carmaker’s first full-scale factory in Southeast Asia; more importantly, it is also capable of building battery electric vehicles.
Completed in December, HMMI will be manufacturing the facelifted Creta and the Ioniq 5 – the latter having only recently been launched in Malaysia. The plant has an initial annual capacity of 150,000 vehicles, with previous reports saying that around half of that output is earmarked for exports. Hyundai plans to invest US$1.55 billion (RM6.5 billion) in the factory, which will eventually be able to build 250,000 vehicles a year. Eco-friendly technologies include solar panels and the planned use of water-based paints.
Hyundai says the HMMI plant underlines its commitment to electric cars in the country, with the Ioniq 5 becoming the firm’s first dedicated EV to be built in ASEAN. The company is also building a battery cell factory in nearby Karawang together with LG Energy Solutions, which is expected to be completed in the first half of next year before being operational in 2024.
Hyundai is already a heavy hitter in the Indonesian EV segment, with the Ioniq Electric and Kona Electric accounting for 87.3% of all electric car sales in the country in 2021. Aside from the Creta and Ioniq 5, HMMI will also start building the Santa Fe in the first half of this year, along with a small MPV specific for the ASEAN market in the second half.
Contrary to what you might think, the opening of the Indonesian plant could mean more local assembly in Malaysia, not less. As we’ve previously reported, HMMI will be building completely knocked down (CKD) kits for the region, helping markets take advantage of local incentives.
Currently, Hyundai-Sime Darby Motors imports their CKD kits from Korea, which incurs tariffs of between five and 80%. Indonesian kits will sidestep this because of the ASEAN Free Trade Agreement (AFTA). New CKD SUVs are expected to arrive in Malaysia this year – the facelifted Santa Fe, perhaps?
Comments
Beribu2 tahniah MITI selective investment.
inb4
Gomen invest money to attract EV, complain about wastage money for small EV numbers.
Gomen dun invest money to attract EV, complain about Gahmen lagging in EV tech vs our neighbours.
Malaysia will Oprah Posh Factory…
The latest MRT3 cost how many billions?We are borrowing into uncertain times.
But how come we cant attract this RM6.5 B mega Hyundai plant to Bolehland?
Time we send a ‘real” rombongan tanpa melanchong to Jakarta to learn from His Excellency Jokowi.
I have seen the exact same verbatim story in several web sites and not one of them mentioned the “in return” part, only that “company so and so” will be investing billions and will create thousands of jobs.
So it is very likely that the Malaysia is not paying Hyundai to invest in Indonesia as Jokowi do…
Don’t have to wait for battery. Will need to wait long long for parts to arrive.
Do we really need send a rombongan to Jakarta to learn how corruption works? We ady have mamakdir showing us the way for 22 year+22months but we never learnt, we keep trying to improve our transparency & corruption levels against these countries that are drawing in more investments for something, EHEM!, there is no such thing as free lunch.
Don’t worry bros. According to people, EV is expensive to buy & use, a novelty at best, and we are better off with our ICE national cars. Let Indons have their low volume overpriced golf buggies.
and in Malaysia we give our only OEM brand to Geely to assemble low grade Chinese cars that no one would have bought under Geely brand. Indonesia assemble EV and high tech Global Hyundai Brand. we should rethink to get the OEMS back to Malaysia.
That is easy, reduce our corruption index below theirs so that it makes even easier to do business here thru grease money until it is endemic. You want that?
Unless the minimum wage is dropped to RM700 per month or somewhere below Indonesias, there will never be any investment in the labour market.
Congratulations to our neighbor Indonesia.