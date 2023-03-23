In Cars, Ford, International News / By Mick Chan / 23 March 2023 12:56 pm / 2 comments

The Ford Explorer goes fully electric and has been ‘designed for Europe’, having become more compact compared to its predecessor and measuring less than 4.5 m long “for exploring in compact European cities and beyond.” For comparison, the 2020 Explorer measured 5,050 mm long, 2,002 mm wide and 1,783 mm tall with a wheelbase of 3,025 mm.

This is the first of two confirmed fully electric Ford models that use the Volkswagen MEB architecture for electric vehicles, through a partnership between Ford and Volkswagen.

Key exterior visual cues identifying the new electric Ford Explorer include its front shield graphic, the hook-shaped daytime running light signature, along with graphics embedded into the rear window pillars.

Powertrain specifications in top form will be a dual-motor setup offering a combined 340 PS and 545 Nm of torque, and this will yield a 0-100 km/h time of under six seconds. Two RWD variants will join the range with 286 PS and 170 PS respectively, and Ford is aiming for a maximum range of 498 km on a full charge, the magazine reported.

With the Audi Q4 e-tron as a reference – given the MEB underpinnings – the German car does 534 km on a full charge. According to the Ford Europe press release, official homologated range figures will be released closer to the Explorer’s on-sale date; fast charging enables a 10-80% state of charge to be achieved in 25 minutes, though the rate of charge was not yet specified by Ford.

The electric Explorer is a five-seater SUV that has around 470 litres of luggage space, according to Ford, or 1,400 litres with the rear seats folded. This has several compartments around its cabin. A centre console compartment holds 17 litres and can contain a 15-inch laptop, and this is joined by a private locker.

Infotainment for the Explorer is by the Sync Move system that is accessed via a movable 15-inch touchscreen that can slide up or down to the driver’s preference, and this also conceals the private locker storage for valuable items in the vehicle.

A compartment fits two large smartphones and a wireless charging pad as standard, while also offering wireless smartphone capability for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Convenience features in the Explorer include heated front seats and steering wheel, driver’s seat massage function and dual-zone climate control. Also featuring are keyless entry and hands-free tailgate operation.

For advanced driver assistance systems, there is Assisted Lane Change to aid in safely changing lanes by operating the indicator stalk, and Clear Exit Assist to warn of approaching cyclists especially on busy city streets.

In Europe, the fully electric Ford Explorer is offered in two variants, Explorer and Explorer Premium, and pricing is expected to begin from less than 45,000 euros (RM217,125). Reservations for the vehicle in Europe are being taken online.