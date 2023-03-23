In Bikes, International Bike News, Kawasaki / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 23 March 2023 3:12 pm / 1 comment

Making an appearance at the ongoing Bangkok International Motor Show (BIMS) is the 2024 Kawasaki Eliminator 400. Currently slated as a Japanese Domestic Market (JDM) model next year, Kawasaki Thailand lists the Eliminator 400 on its website.

The Eliminator 400 on display at BIMS carries a 224,900 (RM29,182) baht price tag which is appropriate for its class and capacity. It remains to be seen if Malaysian importer and distributor Modenas/EMOS will release the Eliminator 400 locally, considering the Kawasaki Vulcan S 650 has just had its launch, priced at RM36,500.

Power for the Eliminator 400 comes from a liquid-cooled, DOHC, eight-valve parallel-twin displacing 399 cc driving a six-speed gearbox with chain final drive. No power numbers were provided at BIMS for the Eliminator 400 but a figure of 48 hp with lots of low end torque has been mentioned in international media.

Controls for the Eliminator 400 are mid-mounted, along with a low seat height of 735 mm, making this cruiser suitable for a variety of riders, especially new riders and those with a short trouser inseam. The riding suite includes traction control and two-channel ABS as standard.

Stopping is done with a single 310 mm diameter hydraulic disc in front with toe-piston calliper while the rear gets a 240 mm disc with two-piston calliper. Suspension uses telescopic forks in front, non-adjustable while preload-adjustable twin shock absorbers hold up the back end.

Kawasaki’s Rideology app connects with the Eliminator 400’s instruments via Bluetooth, allowing the rider to access the bike’s functions. This includes information such as fuel, odometer and maintenance reminders, as well as a GPS driven riding log, phone function management and instrument panel settings.