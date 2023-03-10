In Bikes, Kawasaki, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 10 March 2023 10:25 am / 4 comments

Making a return to the Malaysian motorcycle market is the 2023 Kawasaki Vulcan S 650 priced from RM36,500. There are two colour options available, Metallic Flat Spark Black retailing at RM36,500 and Pearl Matte Sage Green at RM37,200 with stocks available at authorised Kawasaki Malaysia Edaran Modenas (EMOS) dealer showrooms from end March.

The Kawasaki Vulcan S 650 is a cruiser styled middleweight, powered by a liquid-cooled parallel-twin mill displacing 649 cc with DOHC and eight-valves, fed by EFI. Power numbers are claimed to be 59.9 hp at 7,500 rpm with 62.4 Nm of torque at 6,600 rpm, going into a six-speed gearbox and chain final drive.

Seat height on the Vulcan S is set at 705 mm and tips the scales at 229 kg with 14-litres of fuel in the tank. The Vulcan S also comes with the Kawasaki Ergo Fit system that allows the rider to fine tune the riding position using different handlebars, seats, and a three-position foot-peg mounting system.

Braking is done with single hydraulic discs with a 272 mm diameter disc on the 18-inch front wheel and a 217 mm disc on the 17-inch rear with two-wheel ABS as standard. Tyre sizing uses a 120/70-18 in front and a 160/60-17 at the back.

For suspension, the Vulcan S gets telescopic forks in front, non-adjustable, and a preload-adjustable monoshock holds up the rear end. Other models in the Kawasaki lineup under Modenas are the Z900RS, Ninja 1000SX, Ninja ZX-10R, Versys 1000, Ninja 250, Ninja 250 ABS, Ninja 250 Ohlins Edition and Z250 ABS.