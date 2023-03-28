In Cars, Jaguar, Local News / By Mick Chan / 28 March 2023 3:25 pm / 0 comments

Jaguar Land Rover Malaysia has officially launched the all-electric I-Pace today, which arrived in the Malaysian market in two variants, priced from RM460,800 for the Black LE and RM498,800 for the HSE, the variant which is shown in the images here.

Both variants feature a dual-motor powertrain that packs 400 PS and 696 Nm of torque that is transmitted to all four wheels, enabling a 0-100 km/h time of 4.8 seconds and a 400 m (quarter-mile) sprint in 12.4 seconds.

Energy is stored in a 90 kWh battery pack that yields a maximum range of 470 km on the WLTP test cycle, with 11 kW AC charging via the onboard three-phase charger with Type 2 charging cable providing a 53 km-per-hour (WLTP) rate of recharge that equates to an empty-to-full charge in 8.6 hours. Up to 100 kW DC charging is possible via CCS2 combo plug, which offers a 125 km top-up in range in 15 minutes.

Standard kit across both variants include LED self-levelling headlamps and DRLs with follow-me-home function, LED tail lamps and rear fog lamps, heated and power-folding door mirrors with self-dimming on the driver’s side, flush-retracting door handles, an acoustic windscreen and rain-sensing wipers. Exterior kit for both variants feature gloss black lower front blades and door cladding.

Rolling stock for both variants are 20-inch ‘Style 5068’ alloy wheels, which are gloss black on the Black LE and gloss dark grey with a contrasting diamond-turned finish on the HSE. Suspension are coil springs on passive damping for the Black LE, and electronically controlled air suspension on the HSE.

The dual-motor driveline is complemented by All Surface Progress Control (ASPC), open differentials with brake-activated torque vectoring, Hill Launch Assist and Low Traction Launch, with electronic stability control for active safety.

Driver assistance systems on the I-Pace includes autonomous emergency braking, cruise control with speed limiter, driver condition monitor, traffic sign recognition with adaptive speed limiter, lane keep assist, rear view camera as well as front and rear parking aid sensors.

Interior kit includes push-button start, two-zone climate control, a self-dimming rear-view mirror, fixed front armrest with storage, under-seat storage for the second row, rear armrest, and an air quality sensor. The driver gets a leather-trimmed multi-function steering wheel, while the rear seats have 40:20:40 split folding.

The Black LE variant is upholstered with duo leather trim and sports front seats, and front seats are 12-way electrically adjustable with memory and two-way manual headrests, while the HSE gets Windsor Leather and Performance specification front seats. These in the HSE are 14-way electrically adjustable with heating and cooling, and position memory function for the driver’s seat.

Infotainment kit is comprised of the Pivi Pro infotainment system featuring 10-inch and 5.5-inch touchscreens with Connected Navigation Pro and Smart Settings, interactive driver display, AM and FM radio reception, Bluetooth connectivity and voice control, while power supply comes courtesy of two 12-volt outlets and five USB outlets, and a wireless device charging pad. For audio, the Black LE gets the standard sound system while the HSE gets upgraded with the Meridian 3D surround sound system.

Priced from RM460,800 for the Black LE and RM498,800 for the HSE, the Jaguar I-Pace is sold with a five-year, 150,000 km warranty and comes with three years of roadside assistance, five years or 102,000 km of complimentary servicing as well as a main traction battery warranty of eight years or 160,000 km.

For a limited time, Jaguar Land Rover Malaysia is also offering buyers of the Jaguar I-Pace complimentary RM1,000 of credit on the DC GoToU mobile app for EV charging locations, for buyers of the I-Pace who log their orders by May 28, 2023.