5 January 2023

Cyberview and Roda Emas Industries (REISB) today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the development of a smart mobility ecosystem in Cyberjaya, with a particular focus on enhancing charging infrastructure for electric vehicles (EVs).

This is important as smart mobility is one of the key focus areas of development towards transforming Cyberjaya into a global tech hub outlined in a masterplan by Cyberview. Additionally, the partnership will also see the adoption of electromobility as well as improving energy management in Cyberjaya to promote sustainability.

“Malaysia is fully committed to being a key part of the global transition to a low-carbon, and eventually a net zero GHG emissions nation by 2050 the earliest. One of the ways to reach this goal is to decarbonize land transport sector through the adoption of electric vehicles to achieve a sustainable and low carbon future for Malaysia,” said Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, minister of natural resources, environment and climate change, who was present to officiate the event.

“To support the current and future growth of EVs in terms of charging infrastructure, regulations and standards are being updated to ensure the safety of these premises. The Energy Commission has developed the EV Charging System (EVCS) licence, which recommended for charge point operators involved in developing infrastructure to charge electric vehicles (EVs) in the country to immediately obtain a valid public distribution licence for the installation of EV charging systems — no later than 31st March 2023,” he added.

“It is essential that we continue to focus on pushing the needle in decarbonising road transport as part of the sustainability equation. The International Energy Agency reported that this segment accounts for 16% of all global emissions. Thus, it is pragmatic as well as necessary for Cyberjaya to support the transition to EV within the smart city. The IEA’s Net Zero Emissions by 2050 Scenario further indicated that by 2030, EVs will consist of 60% of all new cars on the road,” commented Cyberview acting managing director Mohd Hafiz Ibrahim.

Currently, there are 17 charging stations in Cyberjaya servicing more than 500 EV users with a recorded reduction in carbon emissions of more than 54,000 kg. REISB also took the opportunity during today’s event to launch the first Go To-U EV Lifestyle Hub located at RekaScape.

As a brief recap, REISB is local partner of Go To U that manages the Go To-U digital platform here through Go To U Malaysia, which enables users to reserve and use EV chargers within its network. The Go To-U app powers EV chargers offered by TNBX (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tenaga Nasional) and Kineta (part of the Sime Darby Group).

We previously reported on the Go To-U Charging Hub at RekaScape, and in its finished form, it features two DC fast charging stations by Star Charge capable of delivering 60 kW of power. For now, each charging station is configured to deliver 30 kW to each of its two charging guns with CCS2 connectors. We were told by REISB managing director Izuan Hafiz that the charging stations are currently free to use until the end of this month, with pricing set to be announced later. He also mentioned that the company’s EVCS licence is currently being processed.

“REISB has been in the forefront to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles by providing safe and reliable EV supply equipment products and services to the market. With the launch of our Go To-U EV Lifestyle Hub, we are aligning to the governments EV agenda to reach the target of having 10,000 public charging stations across Malaysia by 2025,” said Izuan.