In Local News / By Paul Tan / 4 January 2023 2:07 pm / 1 comment

New Year! New achievements!????

GO TO-U is revolutionizing Malaysia's ???????? charging infrastructure by bringing it to a whole new level of quality and convenience.

Thanks to our platform, EV owners can enjoy a seamless charging experience?????? pic.twitter.com/nYtfNunNNv — GO TO-U (@GoToUgreen) January 3, 2023

EV charging infra provider GO TO-U posted a teaser of their upcoming GO TO-U Charging Hub on their social media account yesterday.

The charging hub is located at Rekascape, Cyberjaya and seems to feature two dual CCS gun DC chargers with four parking lots so four EVs can charge simultaneously.

The location has appeared on the GO TO-U app and listed as under construction, with three of the guns listed as 120 kW and one listed as 30 kW, but we don’t know if this is the final configuration.

It might just be test data because it’s not typical of a dual gun DC charger to offer different maximum power output levels for each gun.

The GO TO-U app currently powers EV chargers offered by TNB and Kineta/Sime Darby. This would be the first time we’re seeing GO TO-U branding at the physical charger location itself.

The PlugShare listing also shows that the location will have a lounge to chill while you wait for your car to finish charging called a “GO TO-U Lifestyle Hub”, so you don’t have to wait inside the car.