In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 31 March 2023 10:28 am / 2 comments

Yet more unfortunate news about the LRT Ampang-Sri Petaling Line, with Rapid Rail announcing that operations at six stations will be suspended from April 2. The stations involved are Bandaraya, Sultan Ismail, PWTC, Titiwangsa, Sentul and Sentul Timur.

In a statement, the rail operator said the suspension of operations was because the remaining trains used for the service between Bandaraya to Sentul Timur stations could no longer meet the set operating criteria and had to be removed from the service for safety reasons.

“It follows the incident of structural and track damage near the Bandaraya LRT Station, which caused trains to be unable to return to the LRT Depot in Ampang to undergo maintenance work since January 27,” the company said.

In order to meet the needs and facilitate the travel of affected passengers, Rapid Rail said it will provide free LRT 13 and LRT 14 express bus services starting this Sunday, in addition to the existing LRT 11 Bus service.

Click to enlarge.

The company said that LRT bus services 11, 13 and 14 will operate with a total of 40 buses and a frequency of between 10-15 minutes during peak hours, depending on the current traffic conditions. In order to facilitate travel, all these bus services will use special bus routes that have been prepared. Enforcement will be carried out by the authorities to ensure that this bus route is not misused by other vehicles.

It added that from April 2, the LRT 9 (Hang Tuah-Bandaraya) and LRT 10 (Masjid Jamek-Bandaraya) bus services will be terminated.

Rapid also suggested that passengers use alternative rail routes, where passengers who want to go to Hang Tuah can take the Monorail via Titiwangsa station, while passengers who want to go to Chan Sow Lin can take the Putrajaya MRT Line via Titiwangsa. Passengers are also encouraged to use the PULSE application to plan their journey.