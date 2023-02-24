In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 24 February 2023 11:35 am / 0 comments

Here’s some bad news for the already unfortunate LRT Ampang/Sri Petaling Line. Three out of five trains serving the stretch between Sentul Timur and Bandaraya are now out of action due to safety reasons, leaving just two operational trains. As such, frequency is now at 12 minutes and feeder buses have been deployed to fill the gap.

The reason is unfortunate and unavoidable. You see, the LRT line was effectively split into two overnight following the structural and track damage that happened on January 27, with trains turning back to where they came from at Bandaraya and Masjid Jamek (damaged section is between these two stops).

Since then, the five trains that have been “stuck” between Sentul Timur and Bandaraya have not been able to return to the LRT depot in Ampang for maintenance, and three units have been taken out of service because they no longer fulfil the criteria for operations. For safety reasons, basically. So, two are left running.

To mitigate, Rapid KL has introduced a free shuttle bus between Sentul Timur and Bandaraya. The LRT11 route will have 10 buses and will stop at Sentul Timur, Sentul, Titiwangsa, PWTC, Sultan Ismail and Bandaraya stations. The journey from Sentul Timur to Bandaraya is expected to take 30 minutes. Personnel will be controlling the crowd at affected stations.

By the way, investigations on the track damage have concluded and repair work will start in early March. It will take up to seven months to complete. Details here.