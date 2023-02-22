In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 22 February 2023 5:02 pm / 1 comment

Pics of damage from January 27

Investigations on the LRT Ampang Line track damage between Bandaraya and Masjid Jamek stations have concluded, and the findings were announced today, along with Prasarana’s plan and timelines.

To recap, on January 27, Rapid KL blocked access to the LRT Ampang Line stretch between Masjid Jamek and Bandaraya stations, and since then, trains from both directions have been turning back to where they came from. A ‘kinked’ track near the Bandaraya station and structural damage of an overpass in the area was found, believed to be caused by nearby ongoing construction.

According to Prasarana, investigations show that the damage to three structures of the viaduct and pier was caused by ground movement, believed to be from a nearby construction side.

As revealed by the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) on January 27, the development started without consultation with the agency, as mandated under Peraturan-Peraturan Kereta Api (Zon Perlindungan Kereta Api) 1998 [P.U. (A) 367]. Transport minister Anthony Loke today described the development as a 44-storey hotel.

The public transport operator is now in the process of appointing contractors to conduct remedial work that will start in early March, and is expected to take up to seven months to complete. The period includes two months for temporary works to strengthen the structure and five months for full rehabilitation works.

“Rehabilitation will take some time as investigations show that damage to the affected structure brings serious safety risks,” the statement said, adding that Prasarana reserves the right to take legal action against the responsible party.

Click to enlarge

So, with works starting in early March and a timeframe of seven months, we’re looking at the LRT Ampang Line flowing normally again by October 2023.

Prasarana says that while work is ongoing, alternative services including shuttle buses will continue to be provided. It adds that when the MRT Putrajaya Line is fully opened, LRT Ampang/Sri Petaling Line users will have an alternative to reach the city centre via interchange stations at Chan Sow Lin, Titiwangsa and Sg Besi.

“We acknowledge the difficulties faced by passengers and and we apologise for the inconvenience. We’re also thankful for the patience of passengers and their confidence to continue using public transport managed by us,” Prasarana’s statement ended.