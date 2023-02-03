In Local News, Public Transport / By Gerard Lye / 3 February 2023 9:55 am / 0 comments

Rapid Bus has announced it will launch an intermediate bus service as an alternative to the Ampang LRT Line with the support and cooperation of Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL). This comes after it was revealed yesterday that the section between the Masjid Jamek and Bandaraya stations will remain closed to repair structural damage discovered last week.

Following discussions between Rapid Bus and DBKL, the bus service was activated yesterday evening during peak hours, with the trips serving to support alternative LRT services on the Ampang route, particularly between the Hang Tuah and Bandaraya stations.

DBKL has agreed to place cones on the leftmost lane on Jalan Raja Laut for the use of the LRT intermediate buses. Additionally, these buses will be allowed to pass through Jalan Tun Perak if the road is closed to traffic during peak hours.

Other forms of support from DBKL include stationing enforcement officers at the traffic lights of Jalan Tun Perak and Bulatan Dato’ Onn with the support of the Prasarana Malaysia auxiliary police. Last but not least, tents at affected LRT stations will be set up for the convenience and comfort of commuters.

“Rapid Bus would like to thank DBKL for the additional support given to commuters affected by the disruption of the Ampang LRT Line service between the Masjid Jamek LRT station and Bandaraya LRT station,” the company said in its statement.