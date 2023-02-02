In Local News, Public Transport / By Anthony Lim / 2 February 2023 11:28 am / 0 comments

The section between the Masjid Jamek and Bandaraya stations of the LRT Ampang Line, which has been out of service since last week when structural damage was discovered at an overpass in the area, will remain closed for another two weeks.

Transport minister Anthony Loke said the line between the two stations would reopen once the necessary corrective measures were completed, The Star reports. “Once it is okay and safety is ensured, we will reopen the line. I apologise to all commuters who are affected,” he said.

Meanwhile, Rapid Rail said that a comprehensive probe into the structural damage of the cracked viaduct and pier near the Bandaraya station was being carried out. The public transport operator said that an experienced engineering consulting firm has been appointed to carry out the probe to identify the source of the damage, taking into account all possibilities.

“This is necessary to ensure the rectification action plan that will be taken,” the company said via a statement. Until the service on the line resumes, commuters needing to make the journey on the entire LRT Ampang route will have to utilise buses in the shuttle service provided between the Hang Tuah and Masjid Jamek LRT stations

The bus routes, which run from Plaza Rakyat to Bandaraya, Sentul Timur to Bandaraya, Bandaraya to Sentul Timur, Hang Tuah to Bandaraya and Bandaraya to Hang Tuah, will ferry passengers to bridge that small gap in between the rail service on the line, which continues to operate.