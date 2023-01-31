In Local News, Public Transport / By Anthony Lim / 31 January 2023 3:08 pm / 1 comment

Following the operational disruption to the LRT Ampang line due to the discovery of structural damage at an overpass in the area that is believed to be caused by nearby ongoing construction, Rapid KL has announced that additional buses have been deployed to provide free shuttle services.

The company said that another 34 buses have been added to ferry passengers between the Hang Tuah and Masjid Jamek LRT stations, Bernama reports. These are in addition to the 23 buses that were pressed into service when the disrpution began.

The bus routes, which run from Plaza Rakyat to Bandaraya, Sentul Timur to Bandaraya, Bandaraya to Sentul Timur, Hang Tuah to Bandaraya and Bandaraya to Hang Tuah, will ferry passengers to bridge that small gap in between the rail service on the line, which continues to operate.

Rapid said that a total of 348 Prasarana personnel, including auxiliary police and support staff, have also been deployed at the stations to help out passengers. It added that observations at major stations like Hang Tuah and Masjid Jamek during peak hours revealed that passenger movement was smooth and controlled despite a high volume of passengers.

Yesterday, the public transport operator announced that it has extended peak hours to reduce congestion at several stations. From Monday to Friday, peak hours for the LRT Ampang/Sri Petaling Line and KL Monorail will be from 6.30 am to 10.30 am in the morning, and 4.30 pm to 8.30 pm in the evening.

During peak hours, the interval for the LRT Ampang/Sri Petaling Line is every five minutes for the CBD and every 10 minutes outside the CBD area. Outside of peak hours, the interval is six and 12 minutes respectively, which also applies to weekends and public holidays.