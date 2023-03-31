Although it has approved the Mass Rapid Transit 3 (MRT3) project, the government says it has yet to finalise the decision to go ahead with the Circle Line, which is estimated to cost RM50.2 billion to build.
According to deputy finance minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan, this is because the government believes that the cost of constructing the loop line can be lowered, and has requested that the matter be looked into further, Berita Harian reports.
“There is a view that it can be lowered to RM45 billion, so we are waiting for a proposal on that. The MRT3 distance is 50.8 kilometers to complete the urban rail network. If we don’t build MRT3, we won’t be able to carry out the entire journey,” he said during the winding-up session of the Supplementary Supply Bill (2022) 2023 in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday.
He added that the government will also carry out a comprehensive study of the effectiveness of implementing the MRT3 project compared to Bus Line Transit (BRT), taking into account the suitability of locations, traffic volume and overall cost. “This matter will be discussed further with the transport and finance ministries,” he said.
He was replying to a supplementary question from Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad (PH-Kuala Selangor), who asked if the finance ministry would conduct a comparative impact study between MRT3 and BRT, taking into account the factors of service use and cost.
The MRT3 Circle Line is set to be the last piece in completing the urban rail network in Kuala Lumpur, running along the perimeter of the city and linking areas that aren’t connected at present. It will go around Kuala Lumpur through high-density areas, including Setiawangsa, Titiwangsa, Mont Kiara, Pantai Dalam and Pandan Indah.
Comments
what if they channeled these funds to completely fix the current trains we have and instead add permanent bus only lanes to existing roads. make what we have as efficient as possible, get ridership on all modes of transport up, study the decrease in traffic that will eventually follow a highly efficient public transportation system, and then when we actually have the funds, launch this circle line. adding more construction to the already construction full klang valley roads will be unbearable.
Mostly building alongside with the highways! KERINCHI LINK, DUKE, MRR2, NPE then back to KERINCHI LINK. Completely waste of money!!
Agree with you Civic Turbo.
Today is the last day of free ridership. Govt should have collected enough data. Combining MRT1,MRT2 – what are the % that cutting through densely residential areas? Or how much reduction is the traffic in town/major city roads? Is our fuel too cheap OR public transport system not practical still?
Not really all along highways. It was through other populated area like Mt kiara, pandan indah, Kerinchi, UM , segambut & the most important transit interchange like, um stn, titiwangsa stn, Kiara north & kerinchi.
DS Najib’s smart brain is actually, Bang Non is also still endlessly looking for the wrong person
Oh shiiets! They gonna cancel it like HSR or downgrade it so badly like what they did with MRT2 & LRT3 and almost did with ECRL.
Dang PH! Stop messing our public transportation already! Go fix the KLIA Aerotrain or Bandaraya station tracks!