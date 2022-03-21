In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 21 March 2022 5:16 pm / 1 comment

MRT Kajang Line – Taman Pertama station in Cheras

MRT Corp has released the official map for the MRT3 Circle Line, which has been approved by the government and is set to start operating in stages as early as December 2028. The finishing piece of the Klang Valley’s rail network is expected to be fully operational in 2030. With the map, the impact of this loop line is evident, as you can see clearly its relationship to the other train lines.

Most of the details we know so far regarding the stations were from April 2021, when MRT Corp said that they are looking at 30 stations for the loop line. This official map shows 31 stations including the main hub at Titiwangsa, but excluding two stations listed as provisional (Salak Jaya and Bukit Kiara).

Starting from Titiwangsa in KL heading towards Setapak, the stations are Kampung Puah, Jalan Langkawi, Danau Kota, Setapak, Rejang, Setiawangsa, AU2, Taman Hillview, Tasik Ampang, Kampung Pandan, Pandan Indah and Taman Kencana. The next stretch of stations are in the Cheras area, and they are Taman Cheras (a.k.a. Yulek), Taman Midah, Jalan Yaacob Latif and Sri Permaisuri.

Click to enlarge

The line then bends towards Salak Selatan, Salak Jaya (provisional), Kuchai and Old Klang Road. The line then enters the Lembah Pantai area, with stations in Pantai Dalam, Pantai Permai, Universiti and UM. The final stretch covers the affluent areas of Bukit Kiara South, Bukit Kiara (provisional), Sri Hartamas and Mont Kiara, before heading to Bukit Segambut, Taman Sri Sinar (near Desa Parkcity in Kepong), Dutamas and Jalan Kuching before coming back to Titiwangsa.

Current train lines link the suburbs to the city centre, but MRT3 goes in a loop to link all of the “spokes” together, linking up stations/places that are currently “so near yet so far”. Interchange stations include Setiawangsa (with LRT Kelana Jaya Line), Pandan Indah (with LRT Ampang Line), Taman Midah (with MRT Kajang Line), Salak Selatan (with LRT Sri Petaling Line) and Kuchai (with the upcoming MRT Putrajaya Line).

The other interchange stations are Pantai Dalam (with KTM Tanjung Malim – Port Klang), Universiti (with the LRT Kelana Jaya Line again), Bukit Kiara South (with MRT Kajang Line, between current Phileo Damansara and Pusat Bandar Damansara stations) and Jalan Kuching (with KTM Tanjung Malim – Port Klang again). At the Titiwangsa hub, MRT3 links up with the KL Monorail, LRT Ampang Line, LRT Sri Petaling Line and the upcoming MRT Putrajaya Line.

MRT Putrajaya Line – Metro Prima station in Kepong

The MRT3 Circle Line is 50.8 km long, 10.7 km of that will be underground, meaning that the bulk of it (40.1 km) will be elevated. According to the official map, the underground sections will be from Rejang to Setiawangsa, Universiti to Bukit Kiara South (the UM station is underground) and the long stretch from Sri Hartamas to just after Jalan Kuching station, where the line surfaces. The six stations here are also underground ones. Most of the line (39 km) will be in Kuala Lumpur, with the rest in Selangor.

Last week, transport minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong told parliament that the five main packages for the MRT3 Circle Line project will be up for tender this year and are expected to be completed in phases within the next six to eight years. The project will be financed in a hybrid manner involving funding sources such as sukuk with government guarantees and also deferred payment financing, Wee said. It was previously suspended by the Pakatan Harapan government.

It won’t be easy, especially in the land acquisition department as well as construction in highly built-up areas. If your area is covered by the loop, there will be some pain before the gains, so to speak. But MRT3 does truly look like the finishing piece that it’s billed as, giving the Klang Valley a top notch public transport network.