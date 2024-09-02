MRT3 Circle Line – public invited to review rail project via Public Inspection exercise from Sept 2 to Dec 2

Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By Anthony Lim / September 2 2024 11:09 am

As part of the planning and development process for the Mass Rapid Transit Circle Line (MRT3) project, MRT Corp has announced that it is conducting a three-month long Public Inspection exercise to gather feedback from members of the public.

From today, September 2 to December 2, the public will be able to review and provide feedback on the proposed alignment, site and context plans as well as other essential details on the project, which is still in the final planning and development stages.

This can be accomplished through the 35 designated locations the company has set up throughout the Klang Valley. These consist of eight MRT Info Kiosks and 27 MRT Info Trucks locations at key sites. The full schedule and locations for the Public Inspection exercise are available on the MRT3 Public Inspection microsite.

The company added that those unable to visit the Public Inspection locations in person can access project-related materials and details online via the dedicated microsite and submit feedback through the platform.

The MRT3 Circle Line is a 50.8 km long orbital rail line that aims to connect the existing Klang Valley public transport network, integrating with MRT, LRT, KTM, and Monorail lines through 10 strategically-located interchange and connecting stations. Meant to cover many areas currently not served, or underserved by the existing urban rail network, 10.7 km of the line will be underground, meaning that the bulk of it (40.1 km) will be elevated.

