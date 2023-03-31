In Cars, International News, Nissan / By Gerard Lye / 31 March 2023 11:00 am / 1 comment

Nissan has revealed it is preparing an electric prototype based on one of its most iconic cars, the R32 Skyline GT-R. Called the R32 EV, the project is the result of a Nissan engineer who came up with the idea of building an exciting car that featured the company’s latest electrification technology.

Said engineer is a big fan of the R32 Skyline GT-R, so that was chosen as the base car for the EV conversion. For now, the company has yet to provide any details about the electric powertrain going into Godzilla, but it should be a dual-motor, all-wheel drive system in keeping with the original car’s setup.

There’s also a short teaser video announcing the project where we can hear the RB26DETT 2.6 litre twin-turbo straight-six, which is paired with a five-speed manual and Nissan’s ATTESA E-TS all-wheel drive system.

Nissan has said in the past that the e-4ORCE driveline used in its electric vehicles was developed with lessons learnt from the ATTESA E-TS torque split system in the R35 GT-R, so it would be a perfect fit for the conversion. There have been rumours that the proper successor to the GT-R, which got another facelift this year, will be going fully electric, but this still remains unverified for now.