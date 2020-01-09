In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Nissan / By Mick Chan / 9 January 2020 6:12 pm / 2 comments

Nissan is showcasing its twin-motor, all-wheel-drive electric powertrain at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020 in Las Vegas. This powertrain features in the Nissan Ariya concept which made its debut at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show last October, here demonstrated at CES on a Nissan Leaf-bodied development unit; the Leaf features a single 215 hp/340 Nm motor in its most potent guise.

Pronounced ‘force’, the e-4ORCE name denotes the driving of all four wheels, and the twin-motor driveline “offers precise handling and stability, which gives drivers greater confidence and even more excitement than ever before,” said Nissan’s senior vice president of research and advanced engineering Takao Asami.

The e-4ORCE driveline was born from lessons learnt in the development of the ATTESA E-TS torque split system in the R35 Nissan GT-R as well as from the 4×4 system in the Nissan Patrol. Unparalleled ride comfort was the result, says Nissan, which was made possible by the e-4ORCE technology’s ability to minimise vehicle pitch and dive.

The system achieves this by employing regenerative braking on both front and rear motors, which makes for less jostling in stop-start city traffic, and by minimising irregular movement when traversing rough, bumpy roads and when accelerating, says Nissan. The e-4ORCE system also aids driver confidence by accurately tracing the driver’s intended line thanks to ultra-high-precision motor and brake control, making for a more enjoyable driving experience.

