In Cars, Local News / By Paul Tan / 2 April 2023 8:49 am / 0 comments

ChargEV has installed new DC and AC chargers at Berjaya Times Square, so EV owners in the KL city area have a new option for charging their EVs other than the Gentari Suria KLCC charging hub.

The DC charger is by Kempower, can charge up to 2 EVs at the same time and supports up to 225 kW of power. It is located at the main entrance of Berjaya Times Square at the valet parking area. Pricing is by kWh instead of by time, and the trial (promotional) rate is currently RM1.20 per kWh.

The six AC chargers with 22 kW of power are located at Basement 1, and cost RM0.80 per kWh for non-members and RM0.60 per kWh for ChargEV annual membership holders.

These promotional rates are currently in effect up to the end of April. In addition, ChargEV annual membership holders can enjoy discounts for Grande drinks at the Berjaya Times Square main entrance Starbucks outlet with every use of the AC (20% discount) or DC (50% discount) charger. This Starbucks deal is for the first 2 weeks.

Download the chargEV app using the links below:

LINK: chargEV (Apple)

LINK: chargEV (Google Play)