3 April 2023

DRB-Hicom and Zhejiang Geely Holding (Geely) have signed a heads of agreement (HOA) for the development of the Automotive High-Tech Valley (AHTV) into Malaysia’s automotive industry hub for the ASEAN region.

First announced with a memorandum of understanding (MOU) back in April 2022, AHTV will feature a fully-fledged research and development centre as well as a manufacturing cluster that is accompanied by supporting services and an associated ecosystem.

“The focus of the HOA is the development of an integrated automotive city that will give birth to a hub for a new energy vehicle (NEV) industry. AHTV will occupy an area of approximately 1,000 acres and will be expanded accordingly to cater for future needs,” said DRB-Hicom in a statement.

The initial MOU from April 2022 would have expired after six months if no definitive agreement was signed, but DRB-Hicom indicated via several company announcements filed with Bursa on July 12, 2022, October 11, 2022 and January 11, 2023 that both parties were still engaged in talks on the matter.

The company also announced provided updates on the same dates mentioned of its separate MOU with the Perak state government to identify suitable land in Tanjung Malim for the AHTV. The latest HOA announced is confirmation that the AHTV plan will proceed to the next phase and was signed by DRB-Hicom group managing director Datuk Seri Syed Faisal Albar and Geely’s chief executive officer Daniel Li Donghui in Beijing on April 1, 2023.

This was done in the presence of prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during his official four-day visit to China, with Geely founder and chairman Eric Li (Li Shufu) and DRB-Hicom chairman Tan Sri Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin also present as witnesses.

“Over the next 10 years, AHTV is expected to attract some RM32 billion worth of investments, including by national car company Proton. AHTV will also receive direct and indirect benefits from Proton’s plan to fully relocate its manufacturing facilities to Tanjong Malim by 2026. Proton currently produces five models in AHTV and another two models in Shah Alam, Selangor,” DRB-Hicom said.

“AHTV will also include a research-based university to nurture new talents and development in areas of new and emerging technologies for the industry and the automotive sector in general. It will also house an R&D centre that will provide carmakers with a tropicalised setting to test their vehicles,” it added.