In Cars, Kia, Local News / By Mick Chan / 4 April 2023 5:38 pm / 0 comments

First unveiled last month, the Kia EV9 was given a full unveiling at the end of March, and was revealed to be a five-metre-long, fully electric three-row SUV with a 99.8 kWh battery that yields up to 541 km of range. A large SUV such as this one is appealing for its accommodation and usefulness, so how about those who are looking for something that is more cargo-appropriate?

It doesn’t exactly exist just yet, however a pick-up truck version has been rendered by visual rendition whiz Theophilus Chin, offering a glimpse of what a derivate of this Kia EV9 could be.

The EV9 offers a very blocky, square-cut form to begin with, which arguably lends itself well to the pick-up truck shape that Theophilus has rendered. Beginning in the middle, the rear doors of the EV9 have been shortened to fit the double-cab pick-up truck body layout, and are now of a rectangular shape which dispenses with the SUV’s angular surfacing, which are now applied to the cargo bed’s exterior panels.

At the rear, the upright tail lamp assembly has been redesigned to incorporate a full-width strip in pick-up truck guise, and the upper edge of the license plate recess no longer has the indent as found on the EV9 SUV; there is now also a longer rear overhang from the rear wheels in this rendition.

Here, the pick-up’s tailgate gets a recessed handle similar to those of the EV9’s doors. Up top, the roof of the pick-up truck rendition gets roof rails which are similar to those of the EV9 SUV, albeit naturally shorter to fit the truncated roof.

In reality, the EV9 SUV measures 5,010 mm long and 1,980 mm wide, with a wheelbase of 3,100 mm. The Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) used here will underpin up to 23 battery-electric vehicles across Hyundai, Kia, Ioniq and Genesis brands.

The EV9 will be offered in three variants – RWD Standard, RWD Long Range and AWD, the latter a dual-motor configuration that will bring 380 hp and 600 Nm in combined output, enabling a 0-100 km/h sprint in six seconds (a Boost function available as an online upgrade brings 700 Nm of torque, shortening the 0-100 km/h time to 5.3 seconds.

The aforementioned longest range capability of 541 km is achieved by the RWD Long Range, which packs a 210 hp/350 Nm motor enabling a 0-100 km/h time of 9.4 seconds. Its 800-volt architecture enables fast charging that can bring an additional 239 km of battery range in just 15 minutes, Kia claims. The EV9 can also power other appliances through its V2L capability at up to 3.68 kW.

GALLERY: 2023 Kia EV9