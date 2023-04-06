In Cars, Dodge, International News / By Gerard Lye / 6 April 2023 4:12 pm / 6 comments

Ram Trucks has revealed more details about its first all-electric pick-up truck – the Ram 1500 REV – at the 2023 New York International Auto Show (NYIAS). The new model was announced back in February this year and will compete against the Ford F-150 Lightning as well as the Chevrolet Silverado EV.

Though it may be late to the party, the Ram 1500 REV boasts some impressive numbers. As a start, customers will be able to choose from two battery capacities, including a 168-kWh unit that has a targeted range of 563 km (350 miles). If that’s not enough, there’s a 229-kWh battery that brings the range up to 805 km (500 miles).

The carmaker noted in its release that the Ram 1500 REV XR will be coming in the future to offer “class-shattering range.” This will join the initial line-up that consists of five trims: Tradesman, Big Horn/Lone Star, Laramie, Limited and a new Tungsten.

Both batteries support DC fast charging up to 350 kW thanks to the truck’s 800-volt electrical architecture, with 177 km (110 miles) of range recoverable in approximately 10 minutes. The company added that Level 1 and 2 AC charging is also standard, with the charge port door being located on the front left fender.

Power from the batteries is sent to two electric drive modules (EDMs) that integrate the electric motor, gearbox and inverter. Each EDM is rated at 340 PS (335 hp or 250 kW), and the all-wheel drive setup is expected to deliver 663 PS (654 hp or 488 kW) and 841 Nm of torque. With these figures, the company is targeting a 0-96 km/h (0-60 mph) time of 4.4 seconds.

As for doing truck things, Ram quotes a towing capacity of 6,350 kg (14,000 pounds), a maximum payload capacity of 1,225 kg (2,700 pounds) and 610 mm (24 inches) of water fording capability. Upon reaching a worksite, users will have access to onboard power panels, with the one in the bed capable of providing up to 7.2 kW, while the one in the front trunk (frunk) outputs up to 3.6 kW – enough for most electrical appliances and tools.

There’s even support for bi-directional charging so the batteries can be used to charge another EV as well as supply a home or power grid in the event of an emergency. For even more utility, a lockable bed storage called the RamBox can be optioned for those who need a weatherproof storage bin that also features a 115-volt outlet.

Underpinning the Ram 1500 REV is Stellantis’ STLA (Stella) platform that features a body-on-frame design as most trucks do. The chassis comes standard with multi-link independent rear suspension as well as four-corner air suspension with adaptive damping, the latter offering five different modes: entry/exit, aero, normal, off-road 1 and off-road 2.

As with its rivals, the Ram 1500 REV doesn’t get too crazy with its styling, but there are cues to set it apart as being electric-only. For instance, the front grille is largely closed off and features an illuminated RAM badge as well as light bars that meet up with the daytime running lights on the headlamps, which have a square lighting motif.

Similarly, the rear taillights extend into the powered tailgate that the company refers to as having as “tuning fork” signature. Other notable mentions include wheel options that range from 20 to 22 inches in size and a frunk with best-in-class 425 litres (15 cubic feet) of storage capacity.

This “familiar yet different” approach also affects the interior, which appears a lot like a regular Ram 1500, but is packed with technology. Features available include a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 14.5-inch portrait-format central touchscreen and an optional 10.25-inch passenger screen. More displays that are offered include a digital rearview mirror and a 10-inch head-up display.

The largest of the screens is linked to the Uconnect 5 infotainment system that has EV-specific pages to show things like power flow, range impact, access to one-pedal driving, driving history and other driving-related information.

The EV also eschews a traditional gear lever for an e-shifter dial located beside the touchscreen, which is accompanied by buttons for eco mode, axle lock, hill descent control and to open/close the frunk. Customers will also have plenty of premium materials and trim to choose from to furnish the cabin depending on their preferred trim level.

Last but not least, there are several driver assistance systems that can be optioned, including Hands-free Active Driving Assist, ParkSense Automated Parking, autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control and turn-by-turn navigation.