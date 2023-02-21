In Cars, International News / By Paul Tan / 21 February 2023 11:56 am / 0 comments

Stellantis group’s Ram Trucks brand will be entering the EV market with its new Ram 1500 REV. Released along with a bunch of production vehicle images is this cheeky and suggestive 60 second TV commercial which debuted at the this year’s Big Game on Feb 12

The spot features Emmy-nominated actor Jason Jones (“The Detour,” “The Flight Attendant,” “The Daily Show”) as he addresses head-on some potential electrification anxieties that consumers may have about purchasing an all-electric vehicle, including range, power and payload.

Curiously, all the material related to the Ram 1500 REV seems to indicate it is a pure electric truck, but there are some parts of the commercial that suggest that it could have a range extender.

However, we found no evidence of a fuel-powered range extender engine anywhere in whatever’s released so far, and the space under the hood where the engine would typically be has a storage frunk. Could a variant with a range-extender be in the works, and just not revealed yet?

In any case, Ram’s customers are loving it anyway, as the truck’s pre-order volume has reportedly been sold out after just 5 days.

Would you like an electric truck in Malaysia? Perhaps a Proton-badged Radar RD6 to support your outdoor activities such as cycling? Let us know in the comments.