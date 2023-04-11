In Cars, International News, Lexus / By Gerard Lye / 11 April 2023 5:20 pm / 0 comments

Lexus has announced that the all-new LM will make its debut this year at the Shanghai Auto Show on April 18. According to the Japanese carmaker, the new “flagship people carrier” will be the first LM model to join its European model line-up.

To go along with the announcement, we also get a teaser image of the MPV which clearly shows a pinched section at the D-pillar that was absent on the original LM that made its debut four years ago. The company adds that the new LM will “deliver the ultimate in Lexus omotenashi hospitality and comfort,” but isn’t providing further details for now.

Current Lexus LM

The first LM is offered with seven or four seats, the latter being the one that bosses will enjoy most, as well as two powertrain options (2.5 litre four-cylinder hybrid and 3.5 litre NA V6). For our market, the LM is available with a four-seat configuration and the V6, priced at RM1.208 million on-the-road without insurance currently.

If it wasn’t already obvious, the LM is essentially a Lexus-badged and ultraluxe version of the third-generation Alphard, albeit with unique styling touches to make it stand out. The new LM is expected to continue this trend, which would mean we will also be introduced to the fourth-generation Alphard as well.

Fourth-gen Toyota Alphard leak

The all-new Alphard will reportedly debut this year and parts of it have already been leaked. Earlier in February, footage of the MPV reportedly being previewed at a product training session was posted on Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu.

The video shows bits of the model, which gets a significantly upgraded interior with a large central touchscreen infotainment system, touchscreens for rear passengers and even a split panoramic glass roof. Rumours also suggest a shift to the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) to replace the outgoing model’s New MC platform.

