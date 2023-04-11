In Local News, Public Transport / By Anthony Lim / 11 April 2023 11:45 am / 0 comments

The transport ministry has revealed details about the age limit extension for taxi and ride-hailing vehicles, which has been increased from 10 to 15 years with effect from January 1, 2023. Transport minister Anthony Loke said that the updated policy will apply to all ride-hailing vehicles nationwide and all taxis in Peninsular Malaysia including regular, airport and luxury taxis.

“With this, the government is allowing vehicles that have reached the age limit of 10 years previously, but have not yet reached the age of 15, to return to operation. In line with this announcement, the age limit for licensing will be updated to 14 years. This means that any vehicle that wants to be licensed for taxi and e-hailing purposes must do so at least one year before the age limit of 15 years,” he said.

Loke said the implementation of the new 15-year age limit policy was aimed at easing the burden faced by many taxi and ride-hailing drivers, especially those who were severely affected during the Covid-19 pandemic. “If the age limit period is maintained at 10 years, many drivers have to bear huge costs to buy a new vehicle and risk going into debt, even though their source of income is still uncertain,” he said.

He added that the extension is subject to conditions. “I would like to emphasise that the use of taxi and ride-hailing vehicles is always subject to periodic inspection approval to ensure that only vehicles that comply with technical requirements and safety features are licensed to operate on the road,” he explained.

As for the age limit for taxis in Sabah, WP Labuan and Sarawak, the existing policy of the commercial vehicle licensing board (LPKP) Sabah and LPKP Sarawak will continue to apply, with the change in policy only increasing that for ride-hailing vehicles. At present, the age limit for taxis in these states range from 15 to 30 years.

Loke said that the land public transport agency (APAD), LPKP Sabah and LPKP Sarawak will make further announcements regarding the date when applications to allow taxi and ride-hailing operators and drivers to come to the counter to license and renew permits can be made.