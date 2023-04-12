Here’s another instance of car-versus-motorcycle caught on camera, and in this video that is just over one minute long, the camera car is shown to have actually received a double serving of misfortune; more on that in a moment.
The footage shows the camera vehicle travelling on the right-hand lane of a two-lane main road, and early in the footage a motorcycle is seen emerging from a junction on the left. The motorcyclist then proceeds to merge into the right lane, and into the path of the camera vehicle that is approaching.
From the moment the bike is seen leaving the junction, the position of the motorcyclist’s helmet can be seen to be facing in the direction of travel – as the case usually should be – however when making a lane change, the motorcyclist has neglected to do a head-check, also known as a ‘life saver’, which is to very quickly look over the shoulder in the direction the rider intends to turn towards.
The driver of the camera vehicle could also have done more to avoid or mitigate the severity of the collision. There is no speed readout on the dashcam footage, though the passage of road markings can be seen to have slowed just before impact. This shows the importance of far enough ahead and being alert to other road users around, and in case of this incident, slowing down in time.
Satu video 2 kemalangan dengan kereta yang sama.
In the event driver input alone is insufficient, this is where autonomous emergency braking steps in, and could apply maximum braking force to reduce the impact, if not avoid the collision altogether.
At the 47-second mark in the video, another collision occurs, this time involving another motorcyclist and the same car. As there is no rearward-facing footage shown, it is uncertain if the second motorcyclist made contact with the car, though it is unlikely as there was no impact-related movement shown on camera when it occurred.
The second bike crash could have been from the second motorcyclist trying to avoid the stopped car and the surrounding traffic which had slowed for the first incident. Nonetheless, it appears that the second rider was going too quickly for the traffic conditions. Could the second bike crash be prevented had the car stopped on the left side of the road? Possibly, though at the speed it was travelling, it could have instead collided with the white Fortuner that had just passed the camera car on the left.
Last but not least, this, too, demonstrates the importance of having a dashcam installed and running on your vehicle to prove one’s innocence or otherwise. This also provides crucial evidence in the event the work of potential scammers are unfolding; one such case has surfaced just earlier this week.
LINK: Get a dashcam installed
Comments
Why is it always the motorcyclist/matrempit/”rider”s fault for the majority of every single traffic violation in Malaysia that cause accidents, and the punishment/recourse/adjustments/precautions are forced upon innocent road car drivers? Why Why Why?
We want to know the police report outcome.
A Volvo AEB have failure track record even at low speed.
the haters still dont agree to pay more for AEB.
But it’s better to have, bcuz insurance provider also have data to show the benefit of AEB,
Effectively reducing % of accident.
Some country already charge insurance based on Risk Level.
Pity the car driver, have to fix front and back with his own money
90% of these monkey riders don’t even pay RM2 roadtax
Make everything automatic on car just simply will turn human into more careless more lazy, more ignorant more denial on the road. Good awareness of surrounding and sense of safety much more important on the road. They knew they on the road with so many other vehicle, so should becareful and always watch for your own safety. Dont expect people to act for you if u dont act for yourself. Other people also watch for their own safety.
Too manu dumb road user now a day. And guess what, they cant be blamed, they will always right even they at fault. Playing victim always their master card of oku.
Meanwhile, many used car still belong to the Tin Kosong, No AEB.
If buy new car still no AEB, sooner or later you will feels it.
Dissatisfaction, want to buy another new car.
The car owner did not even bother to ask if he is alright, straight away scold the motor cyclist. Well.. the biker deserve that for simply not being aware of the car right behind him. Hope the injuries are not severe. With all these gadgets, its still every drivers responsibility to be vigilant behind the wheels.
Why would the drive bother the asshole if he is alright or not ? Just like why the heck the rider cross the lane, did he bother the driver ?
use ur brain please, u are just same as the rider
Judging from the angle the 1st bike was heading, it seemed like he was aiming to possibly cross the road by going over the divider, otherwise, it just doesn’t make sense for him to head to the most right lane like that.
Either way, pity the car driver for having to deal with both his front and back getting smashed.
This could have easily been avoided had the 1st motorcylist just checked properly first.
Incident looks like at Dungun.
I doubt the AEB will function in this situation.My experience was no while the bike cut in in this angle.Yes,the motorcyclist was make mistake but the car driver can easy to avoid this.
Motor cycle fault cmg without see anything left e right, as they always practise it, once kick on ass by car then rite away their drama starts and act like monkey
baik mampos jer penunggang moto ni, dah lah bodoh menyusahkan orang lagi. kebanyakan penunggang moto ni anggap jalan raya bapak dia punya, kreta yg kena jaga nyawa dia.. puii!!!