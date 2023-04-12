In Local News, Safety / By Mick Chan / 12 April 2023 1:04 pm / 13 comments

Here’s another instance of car-versus-motorcycle caught on camera, and in this video that is just over one minute long, the camera car is shown to have actually received a double serving of misfortune; more on that in a moment.

The footage shows the camera vehicle travelling on the right-hand lane of a two-lane main road, and early in the footage a motorcycle is seen emerging from a junction on the left. The motorcyclist then proceeds to merge into the right lane, and into the path of the camera vehicle that is approaching.

From the moment the bike is seen leaving the junction, the position of the motorcyclist’s helmet can be seen to be facing in the direction of travel – as the case usually should be – however when making a lane change, the motorcyclist has neglected to do a head-check, also known as a ‘life saver’, which is to very quickly look over the shoulder in the direction the rider intends to turn towards.

The driver of the camera vehicle could also have done more to avoid or mitigate the severity of the collision. There is no speed readout on the dashcam footage, though the passage of road markings can be seen to have slowed just before impact. This shows the importance of far enough ahead and being alert to other road users around, and in case of this incident, slowing down in time.

Satu video 2 kemalangan dengan kereta yang sama. Video ; ownerr Posted by Aidan Ahmad on Monday, 10 April 2023

In the event driver input alone is insufficient, this is where autonomous emergency braking steps in, and could apply maximum braking force to reduce the impact, if not avoid the collision altogether.

At the 47-second mark in the video, another collision occurs, this time involving another motorcyclist and the same car. As there is no rearward-facing footage shown, it is uncertain if the second motorcyclist made contact with the car, though it is unlikely as there was no impact-related movement shown on camera when it occurred.

The second bike crash could have been from the second motorcyclist trying to avoid the stopped car and the surrounding traffic which had slowed for the first incident. Nonetheless, it appears that the second rider was going too quickly for the traffic conditions. Could the second bike crash be prevented had the car stopped on the left side of the road? Possibly, though at the speed it was travelling, it could have instead collided with the white Fortuner that had just passed the camera car on the left.

Last but not least, this, too, demonstrates the importance of having a dashcam installed and running on your vehicle to prove one’s innocence or otherwise. This also provides crucial evidence in the event the work of potential scammers are unfolding; one such case has surfaced just earlier this week.

