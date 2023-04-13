In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Anthony Lim / 13 April 2023 10:13 am / 0 comments

Proton says it is looking to accelerate the introduction of its first electric vehicle (EV) and is aiming to bring forward the deployment to 2025, two years sooner than its previous 2027 projection, Bernama reports.

The new timeline was revealed by its deputy CEO Roslan Abdullah, who said Proton is currently in the process of identifying a suitable EV model. He said that it has to be offered to the market at an affordable price and that it must be practical.

“Both of these elements are important for a Proton EV. We may have a model that is affordable but not practical, so we are working together with Geely to speed up the project and this (initiative) is also on the recommendation of the government – especially the investment, trade and industry ministry – to ensure that Proton accelerates its EV project,” he told reporters during the launch of its Rahmah service campaign yesterday.

Last November, the national automaker said it was targeting to roll out its own EV by 2027, and had added that it was looking to ensure that it adopts the right technology at the right price, with cost observations being a determining factor in how it proceeds.

Earlier this year, the company provided an outline of its electrification plans, stating it would be moving into the new energy vehicle segment in phases, with mild hybrid (MHEV) tech leading the way in, alongside the smart #1. This will be followed by more BEVs and PHEVs before transitioning into BEVs as core products.