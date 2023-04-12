In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Anthony Lim / 12 April 2023 3:34 pm / 0 comments

In line with the government’s initiative to help reduce the cost of living for lower income groups, national automaker Proton today announced the introduction of its Rahmah Kasih Sayang Raya service campaign.

Launched by Tengku Datuk Seri Utama Zafrul Tengku Aziz, the minister of international trade and industry, the campaign is aimed at encouraging Proton owners to send their vehicles to any authorised service centres for a free 40-point safety check ahead of the upcoming festive holidays.

They will also be able to service their vehicles with an affordable service package priced at RM150, in which they can enjoy a 25% discount on semi-synthetic oil, a 10% discount for oil filter/gasket and RM20 off on labour charges. Targeted at owners of Persona, Iris, Exora and Saga models as well as those with previous models such as the Inspira, Waja and Wira, the campaign starts from today and runs until May 31.

Zafrul said the initiative by Proton, the first by an automotive company, was very much in line with the government’s efforts. “Vehicle ownership is essential to many Malaysians, and the expenses related to it such as loan repayment, fuel, tolls and maintenance are major components of a household’s expenses,” he said.

“With the launch of this Rahmah campaign, Proton owners will be able to get their cars inspected for free and purchase an affordable service package, which will ease their burden and free up funds for the approaching Hari Raya celebration,” Zafrul said, adding that he hoped other brands would follow suit with similar campaigns.

Proton deputy CEO Roslan Abdullah said the automaker’s decision to launch a Rahmah campaign is in line with its efforts to offer its customers more value through affordable products and services.

“An inclusive campaign, costs are shared evenly between Proton Edar and our dealers as part of our corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities. We hope that with it in place, owners will be encouraged to service their cars at authorised Proton service centres before starting their journey back home during the festive period,” he said.