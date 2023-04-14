In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 14 April 2023 4:24 pm / 1 comment

There will be free rides on the KTM Komuter from the new Kajang 2 station, from today till Sunday, April 16. This is in conjunction with the official opening of the new station, which is situated along Jalan Reko, between the existing Kajang and UKM stations. The free rides are to all KTM Komuter destinations, from Kajang 2.

Yesterday, transport minister Anthony Loke officially launched the Kajang 2 station, which opened its gates to the public on March 13. The MoT says that the station is an achievement by Railway Assets Corporation (RAC) in the realisation of a Transit Oriented Development (TOD), via a Private Public Partnership (PPP).

PPPs allow the government to provide good public facilities within a shorter timeframe, the ministry said. They did not name the private company, but it should be MKH Berhad. The new station’s name is taken from MKH’s Kajang 2 township and company’s logo appeared on the ‘opening soon’ banners released earlier. Good news then for those who live in Kajang 2, Bangi and the surrounding areas.