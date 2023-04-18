In International News, Public Transport / By Mick Chan / 18 April 2023 9:52 am / 1 comment

The Green and Smart Mobility Joint Stock Company has commenced operation of the first fully electric taxi service in Vietnam, named Green Smart Mobility Taxi (Green SM Taxi) last week, according to a news post by the company.

Green SM Taxi will be offered to customers in Vietnam first in the country’s capital, Hanoi, and this will be followed by expansion into five more provinces and cities across the country this year, it said.

This EV taxi service is offered through two options – GreenCar, the standard service, and LuxuryCar, a premium taxi offering. The GreenCar service employs the VinFast VF e34 in the company’s signature shsade of cyan, while the LuxuryCar service uses the VinFast VF 8 (formerly known as the VF e35) that is seen to be finished in black.

The VF e34 is a B-segment sized crossover measuring 4,300 mm long, 1,793 mm wide and 1,613 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,611 mm and 180 mm of ground clearance, weighing a claimed 1,490 kg. A single electric motor is rated at 147 hp and 242 Nm of torque, driving the front wheels. while a 42 kWh lithium-ion battery offers up to 300 km of range on a full charge, with 180 km possible from 15 minutes of charging.

The VinFast VF8 (VF e35) is used for the LuxuryCar premium EV taxi service in Vietnam

Meanwhile, the VF8 is a larger SUV offering, which was offered at its debut with a choice of two powertrain options – a single 204 PS/320 Nm motor, or a dual-motor setup producing 408 PS and 640 Nm of torque. Depending on battery pack fitted, the VF8 can get up to 499 km of range on a full charge.

According to the Green SM Taxi, the fleet will initially consist of 500 units of the VF e34 and 100 units of the VF8. Pricing for the GreenCar service (VF e34) starts at 20,000 VND (RM3.78) for the first 1 km, and 15,000 VND (RM2.83) for every 1 km thereafter for the next 24 km. For the 26th kilometre onwards, the fare for the VF e34 is 12,500 VND (RM2.36) per km. Meanwhile, the LuxuryCar service using the VF8 is fixed at a rate of 21,000 VND (RM3.97) per km throughout the journey.

“Green Smart Mobility and in general and Green Taxi SM in particular were born in response to the national target on climate change, in which efforts to reduce emissions from different modes of transport are required. traffic facilities. SM Green Taxi brings a new mode of transportation with different service quality, not only serving people but also towards connecting and forming a green – smart travel ecosystem across Vietnam,” said Green Smart Mobility CEO Nguyen Van Thanh.