Earlier this week, a video of an FD Honda Civic crashing into a hill slope while attempting to negotiate a corner going up Genting Highlands went viral.
The single-vehicle incident, which took place last Sunday at Km 14.6 on the route, showed the perils of attempting to race up the hill and applying incorrect input at the wrong time – not anticipating the radius of the corner in relation to speed/position and braking midway into the turn set the tone for the script to play out as it did.
Now, PDRM has revealed further details about the 7.25 am incident, in which the 27-year-old driver of the vehicle escaped unhurt. While carrying out investigations following the crash, it was revealed that the driver of the car has 11 traffic summonses in his name.
Bentong police chief Superintendent Zaiham Mohd Kahar said the driver was called in for questioning and a check revealed the record of summonses. He said the case was being investigated under Section 42 in Act 333 of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless and dangerous driving.
As the incident showed, a mishap is only a moment away, perfectly encapsulated by the adage, malang tidak berbau. Drive safely and observe all laws on the road, and leave the racing for the racetrack.
Comments
Mr Wannabe, Type R (Reckless) driver kononnya
11 summons still can renew roadtax insurance ? Maybe government need to do something about it, summons = no renewal allowed
11 summonses with 50% rebate = 5.5 summonses only.
Coming after Raya ,80%rebates.,so equals 3 summonses..that’s why no one give a damn
This type of driver should be jailed..no bail allowed..He should face the JB high court Hakim who wrongly sent Sam Ke Ting behind bars.This dude has premeditated all the aggressive dangerous overtaking…if 30 basikal lajaks…all will die.
Both the Mark X and dashcam car needs to be looked into as well for reckless driving
This shows PDRM and JPJ are not doing they job in catching traffic offenders, especially involving accident. Can the sarjan said if the other party didn’t make a police report, the PDRM can’t do anything.
Homeminister n Ahlokekor on different wavelengths..what a shame
Driving just a Honda Civic Tipu R, a fwd econobox, still drive until so lansi, thinking he is some sort of professional driver driving a race car, syok sendiri while endangering other road users, finally this time his stupidity got the best of him and he end up trashing his car.
Seriously please ban this kind of people from ever being allowed to drive on the road.
Oh Malaysia ku… 11 summons still can…WTF!
luckily that guy crashed, otherwise we dont know he got 11 summon
Madani, 11 saman only RM550.
What’s the point of issuing summons if no action taken when summons not being paid? Just legalise on the spot collection of summon. Incentivise the police, everytime kena stop by police then mr.policeman get 30% of the summon collected on the spot. Dunnit selit duit under lesen to pay. Better than all this summons issued but no money collected.