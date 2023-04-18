In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 18 April 2023 1:49 pm / 12 comments

Earlier this week, a video of an FD Honda Civic crashing into a hill slope while attempting to negotiate a corner going up Genting Highlands went viral.

The single-vehicle incident, which took place last Sunday at Km 14.6 on the route, showed the perils of attempting to race up the hill and applying incorrect input at the wrong time – not anticipating the radius of the corner in relation to speed/position and braking midway into the turn set the tone for the script to play out as it did.

Now, PDRM has revealed further details about the 7.25 am incident, in which the 27-year-old driver of the vehicle escaped unhurt. While carrying out investigations following the crash, it was revealed that the driver of the car has 11 traffic summonses in his name.

Bentong police chief Superintendent Zaiham Mohd Kahar said the driver was called in for questioning and a check revealed the record of summonses. He said the case was being investigated under Section 42 in Act 333 of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless and dangerous driving.

As the incident showed, a mishap is only a moment away, perfectly encapsulated by the adage, malang tidak berbau. Drive safely and observe all laws on the road, and leave the racing for the racetrack.