19 April 2023

Porsche Malaysia has launched the Sime Darby Racing Team that will make its racing debut at the start of the 2023 Porsche Carrera Cup Asia (PCCA) one-make racing series in partnership with Earl Bamber Motorsport (EBM), who will be fielding a single-car entry with Malaysian racing driver and former Formula 3 racer Nazim Azman.

The team will be competing in the PCCA Pro category for professional racers, and will showcase a batik-inspired racing livery on the 992-generation Porsche 911 GT3 Cup race car, as fielded by other competitors in the one-make series.

“It is truly exciting to see a Malaysia race team represented by Porsche Malaysia as part of this season’s race. We are pleased to have Nazim Azman as part of the PCCA Talent Pool development programme, and we look forward to his training with Porsche racing champions as he embarks on his racing journey,” said Porsche Motorsport Asia Pacific managing director Alexandre Gibot.

The 2023 season marks the return of a full racing schedule for the PCCA series, which commences with Rounds 1 and 2 in Malaysia at the Sepang International Circuit from April 28-30, 2023, after which the series goes to Korea, Japan, Thailand, and Singapore before concluding in Shanghai, China, where Porsche Motorsport Asia Pacific is headquartered.

Earl Bamber Motorsport (EBM) is named after its founder, Earl Bamber who is a double PCCA champion, a Porsche works driver as well as a two-time winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race. EBM will provide technical support for the Sime Darby Racing Team throughout the 2023 PCCA season.

“Our participation in Porsche Carrera Cup Asia this year underlines our long-standing commitment to Porsche’s motorsport DNA.Porsche Malaysia has been at the forefront in customer track driving programmes, and we have had long history with Earl Bamber Motorsport on track. We are confident about our performance in the upcoming season together with our strong partners, Earl Bamber Motorsport and Nazim,” said Sime Darby Auto Performance CEO Christopher Hunter.

“As this is my first time racing a GT car for a full season, I believe that this opportunity will widen my horizons and experiences in GT racing. I’d like to thank the team for the support and will strive to do my best to step up in the upcoming race,” said Nazim.

Unveiled in December 2020, the 992 Porsche 911 GT3 Cup packs a dry-sump boxer six-cylinder engine that outputs 510 hp at 8,400 rpm and 470 Nm at 6,150 rpm, with transmission being a six-speed, single-clutch paddle shift sequential manual gearbox and mechanical limited-slip differential.

The 2023 Porsche Carrera Cup Asia season flags off this month, with Rounds 1 and 2 to be held at the Sepang International Circuit from April 28 to 30, 2023. A total of seven race weekends have been scheduled, and will conclude with Rounds 13 and 14 at the Shanghai International Circuit on October 27 to 29, 2023.

Sime Darby Racing Team launch, official images